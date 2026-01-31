Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned (Photo: Gemini)

The Marzipan Old Fashioned was first created by bartender Cody Pruitt at Anfora, a bar in New York City. Pruitt set out to reinterpret the classic cocktail by giving it the indulgent appeal of a sweet treat. Instead of traditional sugar or syrup, he used melted Mexican peanut sweets, specifically the well-known De La Rosa brand. The result is a distinctive, nutty flavour that evokes dessert.

While a traditional Old Fashioned is typically made with whisky, this version draws on multiple cultural influences by incorporating Mexican spirits such as mezcal and tequila. To make the drink taste even better, Pruitt added a special type of wine called Oloroso sherry, a fortified wine that enhances the peanut notes while lending a smoother, more complex finish. The cocktail stands as a contemporary twist on one of America’s oldest drinks.

The Marzipan Old Fashioned is a sweet, nut-forward interpretation of the classic, designed to appeal to those with a taste for dessert-style cocktails. Its signature flavour comes from ingredients such as almond syrup, almond extract or amaretto liqueur, which together deliver the unmistakable taste of marzipan.

INGREDIENTS

Amaretto (25ml)

Sugar syrup (1 tablespoon)

A few dashes of orange bitters

Almond essence (1–2 drops)

Ice cubes

Brandy (25ml)

Orange peel, twisted, to garnish

METHOD

Step 1

Pour the amaretto, sugar syrup, orange bitters and almond essence into a mixing glass or pitcher. Add ice cubes and stir gently with a mixing spoon until the outside of the glass feels well chilled. Add the brandy and a few more ice cubes, then stir again until thoroughly combined.

Step 2

Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass filled with ice. Garnish with a twist of orange peel, if desired, to enhance both aroma and presentation.

This refreshing cocktail recipe is by Miriam Nice of BBC Good Food. As always, drink responsibly. The Marzipan Old Fashioned is an elegant choice for brunch or an evening out with friends.