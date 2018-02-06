Mary Atieno and Husband Pastor Alex Ominde

For the last few days there have been rumours going on about Senior Pastor Bishop Alex Ominde neglecting and even beating up his wife, the legendary Mary Atieno. A post exposing the Senior Pastor Bishop of House of Favour worship church in Kayole first appeared on Facebook on January 27 claiming the man mistreats his wife and cheats on her. Two posts appearing on Kilimani Mums Udaku Zone KMUZ and Kilimani First Wives Club (Original) allegedly sought to expose Pastor Ominde to his followers.

According to the post, the pastor leaves his wife behind while going to preach the gospel in the US and brings souvenirs for a side chick who resides in Umoja 2 estate. Mary Atieno, Ominde’s wife is a popular gospel singer who is well known for her hits Adamu na Eva among others is said to suffer from negligence after her husband took over her accounts. ?

“He also leaves his wife behind while going to preach the gospel in the US, what kind of neglect is this and akipewa gifts apelekee bibi yake huwa haimfikii anapelekea Mwk,” read one part of the post....”So Mr. Ominde, your dearest wife maybe blind but the world is seeing what you are doing in the broad daylight,” read another part.

Alex and Mary, who is blind, have collaborated in many gospel songs, even appearing on television shows on several occasions.

The posts in the groups, which have numerous of followers elicited reactions with a majority of people showing pity for Mary while a few demanded that the couple’s private life be left out of public groups. The posts also provoked Pastor Ominde’s response which he posted on his Facebook page assuring followers that all is well with his family.

Senior Pastor Bishop Alex Ominde has however come out to refute the claims saying that he and Mary are doing just fine. On her side, Mary recorded a video saying that she is still happy in her marriage. This however did not sit well with netizens who think she was forced to record the video judging from her tone and body language.