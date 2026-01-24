×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 2 days from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
 Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

500g green beans, trimmed

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

Half a cup of milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce 

A quarter teaspoon of black pepper

Salt to taste

One and a half cups of crispy fried onions

1 tablespoon butter (optional)

What to do:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch green beans for 4–5 minutes until tender-crisp. Drain and set aside. In a bowl, mix cream of mushroom soup, milk, soy, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper and a pinch of salt. 

Preheat oven to 180°C. Lightly butter a baking dish, add green beans and pour the sauce over them. 

Stir in one cup of the fried onions, bake uncovered for 25 minutes, until bubbly. Sprinkle the remaining half a cup of fried onions on top. Bake another 5–10 minutes until golden. Ready to serve. Enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
Next article
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 24, 2026
Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
By Molly Chebet Jan. 23, 2026
Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 20, 2026
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
.

Latest Articles

How to make soft and delicious mandazi
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
Food
By Brendah Makena
40m ago
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
52m ago
Bad mood? How to identify triggers for a better life
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
1h ago
How to wear shorts and still look polished
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
1h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 17, 2026
Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
>Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs
By Brendah Makena Jan. 16, 2026
Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs
>Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour
By Molly Chebet Jan. 16, 2026
Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour
>Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
By Brendah Makena Jan. 13, 2026
Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved