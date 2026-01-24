Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

500g green beans, trimmed

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

Half a cup of milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce

A quarter teaspoon of black pepper

Salt to taste

One and a half cups of crispy fried onions

1 tablespoon butter (optional)

What to do:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch green beans for 4–5 minutes until tender-crisp. Drain and set aside. In a bowl, mix cream of mushroom soup, milk, soy, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper and a pinch of salt.

Preheat oven to 180°C. Lightly butter a baking dish, add green beans and pour the sauce over them.

Stir in one cup of the fried onions, bake uncovered for 25 minutes, until bubbly. Sprinkle the remaining half a cup of fried onions on top. Bake another 5–10 minutes until golden. Ready to serve. Enjoy!