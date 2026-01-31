Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons lemon juice, about 1/2 lemon

1/2 cup buttermilk

FOR THE LEMON SYRUP:

1/4 cup lemon juice, about 1 lemon

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

FOR THE LEMON ICING:

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1.5 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

What to do:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a Bundt or loaf tin. In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, lemon zest and salt.

Cream the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy (4–6 minutes). Add the eggs one at a time, then beat in the vanilla and lemon juice.

On low speed, alternate adding the dry ingredients and buttermilk, starting and ending with the flour. Mix until just combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 45–55 minutes, until golden and a toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs. Cool in the tin for 15 minutes.

Mix the lemon juice and powdered sugar for the syrup. Turn the cake out onto a rack and brush with syrup while warm. Let cool completely.

Mix all icing ingredients until thick but pourable. Drizzle over the cooled cake, garnish with lemon slices if you like, and allow to set before serving. Enjoy!