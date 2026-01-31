×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 5 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake 
 Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons lemon juice, about 1/2 lemon

1/2 cup buttermilk

FOR THE LEMON SYRUP:

1/4 cup lemon juice, about 1 lemon

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

FOR THE LEMON ICING:

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1.5 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

What to do:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a Bundt or loaf tin. In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, lemon zest and salt.

Cream the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy (4–6 minutes). Add the eggs one at a time, then beat in the vanilla and lemon juice.

On low speed, alternate adding the dry ingredients and buttermilk, starting and ending with the flour. Mix until just combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 45–55 minutes, until golden and a toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs. Cool in the tin for 15 minutes.

Mix the lemon juice and powdered sugar for the syrup. Turn the cake out onto a rack and brush with syrup while warm. Let cool completely.

Mix all icing ingredients until thick but pourable. Drizzle over the cooled cake, garnish with lemon slices if you like, and allow to set before serving. Enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Next article
Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
.

Similar Articles

How to make soft and delicious mandazi
By Brendah Makena Jan. 27, 2026
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 27, 2026
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 24, 2026
Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
.

Latest Articles

Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Food
By Molly Chebet
2h ago
Why waiting to get sick is a risk we can't afford
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
2h ago
Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
2h ago
Braided, twisted, protected, but is your hair really healthy?
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
By Molly Chebet Jan. 23, 2026
Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
>Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 20, 2026
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
>Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 17, 2026
Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
>Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs
By Brendah Makena Jan. 16, 2026
Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved