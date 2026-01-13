×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai

Food
 By Brendah Makena | 4 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Homemade chips mayai
 Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai (Photo: Gemini)

Chips mayai is the definition of a true comfort meal. You can easily make it at home with just a few simple, readily available ingredients. Here's a quick way to make delicious chips mayai:

Ingredients:

2 large potatoes

3 eggs

Salt

Cooking oil

Method:

Peel and chop the potatoes into small, chip-sized pieces. Boil the potatoes until they are slightly soft, then drain and set aside.

Crack the eggs into a cup or bowl, add salt and whisk. Add the boiled potatoes to the egg mixture and mix until well combined.

Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan, pour in the mixture and spread it evenly. Cook for about 3–5 minutes, until the bottom is golden brown. Then, flip it over and cook the other side.

Serve hot and enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
Next article
Easy recipe: Beef chuck rice combo
Easy recipe: Beef chuck rice combo
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Fish pakoras
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 10, 2026
Easy recipe: Fish pakoras
Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini
By Molly Chebet Jan. 9, 2026
Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini
Easy recipe: Delicious beef pilau
By Brendah Makena Jan. 8, 2026
Easy recipe: Delicious beef pilau
.

Latest Articles

Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
Food
By Brendah Makena
2h ago
How to run a communication audit on your relationship
Relationships
By Esther Muchene
2h ago
Easy recipe: Beef chuck rice combo
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
2h ago
Could my bad habits be the reason I'm not getting any action?
Between The Sheets
By Chris Hart
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How tasty is your chapati?
By Jael Wakesho Jan. 7, 2026
How tasty is your chapati?
>Easy recipe: Beef gosht with brown chapatis
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 6, 2026
Easy recipe: Beef gosht with brown chapatis
>Ultimate Haleem recipe: A hearty, flavorful classic
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 4, 2026
Ultimate Haleem recipe: A hearty, flavorful classic
>How to bake simple brown bread at home
By Brendah Makena Jan. 2, 2026
How to bake simple brown bread at home
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved