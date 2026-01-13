Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai (Photo: Gemini)

Chips mayai is the definition of a true comfort meal. You can easily make it at home with just a few simple, readily available ingredients. Here's a quick way to make delicious chips mayai:

Ingredients:

2 large potatoes

3 eggs

Salt

Cooking oil

Method:

Peel and chop the potatoes into small, chip-sized pieces. Boil the potatoes until they are slightly soft, then drain and set aside.

Crack the eggs into a cup or bowl, add salt and whisk. Add the boiled potatoes to the egg mixture and mix until well combined.

Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan, pour in the mixture and spread it evenly. Cook for about 3–5 minutes, until the bottom is golden brown. Then, flip it over and cook the other side.

Serve hot and enjoy!