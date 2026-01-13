×
×
Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour
 Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour (Photo: Gemini)

The Salted Caramel Pecan Sour is a modern version of the old Whiskey Sour cocktail. It mixes new food trends with a sweet treat from France called salted butter caramel, which was created by Henri Le Roux in 1977. He became famous for adding crushed nuts to his caramel to make it different from others.

This drink became popular as a cocktail during the “salted caramel craze” of the early 2010s. To make it, bartenders often use special syrups or alcohol flavoured with nuts and caramel. 

INGREDIENTS:

Pecans (100g), finely chopped

Golden Caster sugar(160g)

Sea salt flakes

Reyka vodka

3 Egg whites

Fresh clementine juice (120ml)

About 2-3 clementines

Chocolate bitters (18 drops)

Ice cubes.

6 Dehydrated orange slices -to serve

Good grating of nutmeg to serve

HOW TO MAKE IT:

STEP 1.

Start by toasting the pecans in a dry saucepan for at least 1-2 minutes. Then, remove the saucepan from the heat. Now add sugar and water (80ml) and stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the salt and let the mixture cool down completely. Finally, pour the mixture through a sieve to remove the pecans.

STEP 2.

Pour the pecan salted caramel syrup, vodka, egg whites, clementine juice and bitters into a cocktail shaker. Then shake the mixture for about 30 seconds to add volume to the egg white. Now add the ice cubes and shake again for an additional 15 seconds. Once it is good and ready, strain your drink into a cocktail glass. Even though garnishing is not mandatory, it is recommended. You can garnish with a dehydrated orange slice and grate fresh nutmeg over it to taste. Serve immediately and enjoy your refreshing Salted caramel pecan sour cocktail.

To make the dehydrated orange slices, start by cutting an orange into thin rounds and spreading them across a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake the slices at 110°C for about two hours.

Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour
Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved