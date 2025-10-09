×
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 9 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
 Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread (Photo: Recraft)

Looking for a budget-friendly meal that doesn't compromise on flavour? This spiced tuna with toasted garlic bread is exactly what you need:

What you will need:

1 can of tuna chunks in oil (250g)

1 onion, diced

1 tomato, diced

1 teaspoon garlic, ginger mince

70g tomato paste

1 teaspoon Swahili curry powder

1 teaspoon Gajjar/ Poussin spice

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

1 loaf multi-wheat bread (toasted with garlic butter)

What to do:

In a pan over medium heat, sauté the onions in the oil from the can of tuna chunks until soft and slightly golden. Add the minced garlic and ginger, as well as the tomatoes, and cook until the tomatoes have softened.  

Then add some tomato paste, curry powder, garam masala and black pepper. Mix well with a spatula, then add the tuna chunks and break them up with the spatula.

Continue to mix until the mixture becomes thick. Once it starts to bubble, add the juice of one lime and season with salt to taste.

Cook for an additional five minutes, or until the oil begins to bubble on top. Serve with toasted garlic bread. Enjoy!

