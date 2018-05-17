﻿ Here is how to know if you have a vaginal yeast infection without going to a doctor : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Health

Here are signs that could proof you have a vaginal yeast infection

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

17th May 2018

ALSO READ: Joy Doreen Biira shares the secret to having long and healthy natural hair

Vaginal yeast infection is a common condition in women. The infection is caused by candida albicans, a yeast found in the vagina. A good and healthy vagina has many bacterial and yeast cells but when something changes the balance of these cells, the yeast can grow in excess leading to a yeast infection.

Here are the symptoms to look out for to know if you have a yeast infection:

  • Itchiness around the vulva mostly around the vaginal opening.
  • General discomfort around the vaginal area.
  • Redness around the vulva
  • A burning sensation and/or pain while urinating or having sex
  • Some women could experience thick, cottage white and odorless discharge from the vagina.

The vaginal yeast infection is irritating and quiet uncomfortable so if you realize you have any of the mentioned symptoms, you should visit a doctor.

Health
Vaginal health
Yeast infection
Sexual health
Vaginal yeast infection

Related Stories

Joy Doreen Biira shares the secret to having long and healthy natural hair

Hair

Joy Doreen Biira shares the secret to having long and healthy natural hair

By Wanja Mbuthia

Five alarming places you can contract STI without intimacy

Health

Five alarming places you can contract STI without intimacy

By The Mirror

Three disgusting things that happen in your belly button

Health

Three disgusting things that happen in your belly button

By The Mirror

Three most common skin conditions you should be aware of

Health

Three most common skin conditions you should be aware of

By Shanniq Monicah

What men with strong handshakes have in common

Health

What men with strong handshakes have in common

By The Mirror

How to prepare the ultimate hangover cure at home

Health

How to prepare the ultimate hangover cure at home

By Sonnie Touch

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman