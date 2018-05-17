ALSO READ: Joy Doreen Biira shares the secret to having long and healthy natural hair

Vaginal yeast infection is a common condition in women. The infection is caused by candida albicans, a yeast found in the vagina. A good and healthy vagina has many bacterial and yeast cells but when something changes the balance of these cells, the yeast can grow in excess leading to a yeast infection.

Here are the symptoms to look out for to know if you have a yeast infection:

Itchiness around the vulva mostly around the vaginal opening.

General discomfort around the vaginal area.

Redness around the vulva

A burning sensation and/or pain while urinating or having sex

Some women could experience thick, cottage white and odorless discharge from the vagina.

The vaginal yeast infection is irritating and quiet uncomfortable so if you realize you have any of the mentioned symptoms, you should visit a doctor.