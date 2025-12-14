Your guide to wise holiday spending (Photo: iStock)

Edith Siddondo, a certified money coach and financial empowerment trainer, says enjoying the festive season starts with budgeting from a place of clarity. She believes clarity regulates money behaviour in the same way a thermostat regulates temperature. When you understand your priorities, capacity and goals, you are far less likely to fall into emotional spending.

Edith suggests creating this clarity by listing all expected expenses: food, travel, gifts, hosting, contributions and clothing and allocating realistic amounts to each. There is no standard percentage of income that should go towards holiday spending, she says, because festivities are social by nature, and spending money to nurture relationships is normal. However, festive spending should never compromise long-term goals.

Before setting a December budget, she recommends asking yourself what you want to have achieved by this time next year. Consider how much you need to save monthly to reach that point and whether your January essentials are already secured.

“Your goals should determine your spending limits and not the season. Holiday spending is healthy only when it strengthens relationships, fits within your financial plan and does not interfere with the future you are building,” she says.

When it comes to budgeting categories, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Some people find joy in gifting, others in hosting, travel, shopping, entertainment or family experiences. Your budget should reflect what genuinely brings you fulfilment.

Prioritising spending without feeling restricted comes down to purpose. Edith cautions against vanity spending driven by pressure, comparison or emotion.

“Before spending, ask why you are buying this, what outcome you want and whether it aligns with your goals. Meaningful spending feels fulfilling,” she says.

She adds that spending freedom also depends on earning capacity; therefore, increasing income through skill-building, career progression or business growth creates flexibility and reduces financial stress during peak spending seasons.

Edith advises tracking your spending, whether through budgeting apps, mobile money statements or simple spreadsheets, as this reveals patterns and keeps finances under control.

“Tracking builds clarity, which then leads to control,” she says.

Unexpected costs, she says, are not unique to December; emergencies and family needs can arise at any time. To prepare, she recommends building a buffer of ideally 10–15 per cent into your budget, alongside a clear spending limit and an accessible contingency fund held in a low-risk, liquid account. This protects long-term goals while still allowing room to support others.

She acknowledges that festive spending often feels therapeutic, which is why many people end up borrowing impulsively. To avoid debt, Edith advises keeping credit and mobile loans out of easy reach and spending only what has been allocated.

“Borrowing for lifestyle expenses steals peace from the new year,” she warns.

Saving on gifts does not have to mean reducing their value. Shopping early, comparing prices, choosing experiences over physical items and adding personal touches can all make gifts meaningful without breaking the bank.

“People remember how a gift made them feel, not how much it cost,” she says.

Turning holidays into long-term goals spreads costs over time and unlocks major savings. The best trips, she says, begin with clarity and planning.