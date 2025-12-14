×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Your guide to wise holiday spending

Managing Your Money
 By Anjellah Owino | 10 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Your guide to wise holiday spending
 Your guide to wise holiday spending (Photo: iStock)

Edith Siddondo, a certified money coach and financial empowerment trainer, says enjoying the festive season starts with budgeting from a place of clarity. She believes clarity regulates money behaviour in the same way a thermostat regulates temperature. When you understand your priorities, capacity and goals, you are far less likely to fall into emotional spending.

Edith suggests creating this clarity by listing all expected expenses: food, travel, gifts, hosting, contributions and clothing and allocating realistic amounts to each. There is no standard percentage of income that should go towards holiday spending, she says, because festivities are social by nature, and spending money to nurture relationships is normal. However, festive spending should never compromise long-term goals.

Before setting a December budget, she recommends asking yourself what you want to have achieved by this time next year. Consider how much you need to save monthly to reach that point and whether your January essentials are already secured.

“Your goals should determine your spending limits and not the season. Holiday spending is healthy only when it strengthens relationships, fits within your financial plan and does not interfere with the future you are building,” she says.

When it comes to budgeting categories, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Some people find joy in gifting, others in hosting, travel, shopping, entertainment or family experiences. Your budget should reflect what genuinely brings you fulfilment.

Prioritising spending without feeling restricted comes down to purpose. Edith cautions against vanity spending driven by pressure, comparison or emotion.

“Before spending, ask why you are buying this, what outcome you want and whether it aligns with your goals. Meaningful spending feels fulfilling,” she says.

She adds that spending freedom also depends on earning capacity; therefore, increasing income through skill-building, career progression or business growth creates flexibility and reduces financial stress during peak spending seasons.

Edith advises tracking your spending, whether through budgeting apps, mobile money statements or simple spreadsheets, as this reveals patterns and keeps finances under control.

“Tracking builds clarity, which then leads to control,” she says.

Unexpected costs, she says, are not unique to December; emergencies and family needs can arise at any time. To prepare, she recommends building a buffer of ideally 10–15 per cent into your budget, alongside a clear spending limit and an accessible contingency fund held in a low-risk, liquid account. This protects long-term goals while still allowing room to support others.

She acknowledges that festive spending often feels therapeutic, which is why many people end up borrowing impulsively. To avoid debt, Edith advises keeping credit and mobile loans out of easy reach and spending only what has been allocated.

“Borrowing for lifestyle expenses steals peace from the new year,” she warns.

Saving on gifts does not have to mean reducing their value. Shopping early, comparing prices, choosing experiences over physical items and adding personal touches can all make gifts meaningful without breaking the bank.

“People remember how a gift made them feel, not how much it cost,” she says.

Turning holidays into long-term goals spreads costs over time and unlocks major savings. The best trips, she says, begin with clarity and planning.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Your guide to wise holiday spending
Your guide to wise holiday spending
Next article
Ways you can use that bonus to build wealth
Ways you can use that bonus to build wealth
.

Similar Articles

Nine bad money habits you should leave behind this year
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 3, 2025
Nine bad money habits you should leave behind this year
Talking to kids about financial privilege
By Esther Muchene Oct. 29, 2025
Talking to kids about financial privilege
How to get back on track financially before the year ends
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 28, 2025
How to get back on track financially before the year ends
.

Latest Articles

We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
8h ago
Twists or braids? Tiny styles making a big comeback
Fashion And Beauty
By Tania Omusale
8h ago
Your guide to wise holiday spending
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
8h ago
Hidden cost of chasing the 'perfect body'
Wellness
By Eve Waruingi
9h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to avoid financial scams in the digital age
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 21, 2025
How to avoid financial scams in the digital age
>Build a strong financial safety net for emergencies today
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 14, 2025
Build a strong financial safety net for emergencies today
>Rise of impact investing: Make money helping communities
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 8, 2025
Rise of impact investing: Make money helping communities
>Signs you're ready for entrepreneurship
By Esther Muchene Oct. 4, 2025
Signs you're ready for entrepreneurship
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved