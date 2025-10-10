×
Should you always tell your doctor everything?

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 4 hours from now
Should you always tell your doctor everything?
 Should you always tell your doctor everything? (Photo: iStock)

You will be well aware of what transpires between you and your doctor during consultative encounters. It all starts with you making an appointment for whatever reason. The consultation process often begins with some trivial niceties, the rest following from there. 

The main thing that guides your doctor is what is commonly referred to as medical history. This simply means that you open up and give relevant details related to your ailments. Sufficient detail must be forthcoming to enable your doctor to piece everything together and come up with some recommendations. But all too often, you may feel compelled to withhold some information. 

Does it matter if you hold back some bits here and there? It is entirely up to you to decide what to bring up. Remember, your doctor cannot read your mind. They can only make deductions from what you choose to volunteer. But what you may choose to hold back may be critical to guiding your diagnostic process. If in doubt, just bring it up and let your doctor work out whether it’s relevant or not. If you cannot get yourself to give all the relevant information, then just don’t bother. Partial withholding of medical info wastes everybody’s time and may lead you onto a more morbid pathway. 

But what compels some folk to withhold potentially relevant information? Some details may be embarrassing and difficult to disclose. But always remember that your doctor is really only interested in piecing stuff together and helping you out. Almost all is forgotten the minute you walk out; your doctor has no business judging you or making a mockery of what may have contributed to your illness. Find a way of saying the most embarrassing bits in a manner that still maintains your dignity and self-esteem. 

What about confidentiality concerns? You should not really worry about this. Doctors are bound by medical law and ethics, which they must uphold at all times. Anything you discuss with your doctor is deemed confidential. It can never be disclosed to any third parties without your explicit consent. So say whatever it is with confidence; it will never get beyond you and your doctor. If you ever suspect any breaches in your medical confidentiality, you must always seek redress with utmost urgency. Any guilty parties become liable. 

Maximise your medical consultations by sharing all necessary information. Resist anecdotes that might appear interesting to you. This just distracts your doctor’s train of thought unnecessarily. Say it as it is; short, simple and factual. Only withhold details if they’re truly irrelevant to your condition.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.

