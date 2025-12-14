×
We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 10 hours from now  | 2 Min read
We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
 We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I loved how my husband and I used to flirt while we were dating, but once we got married, that all just stopped. I’d love to get back to that mood. Do you think it’s possible?

Flirting

Chris says,  

Hi Flirting!

Most spouses are far too serious with one another, so go flirt! Because couples who do lots feel far more connected and have much more fun. Just be more playful, mess around more, more smiles, more touching and loads of sexy hints.

So how often should you flirt with your spouse?

All day, every day, morning, noon and night, in public and in private! The glance that’s just a moment too long. The shy smile in front of your friends, family and children. Especially your children, because seeing you flirting is part of their education! Flirting in public is fun, but flirting in private is even better, because it’s an affirmation of your love for each other, just between the two of you.

So smile loads. Accidentally bump into one another lots, and then use that as an excuse to touch, hug or kiss. Straighten her hair, slap his butt, hold her hand…

Lots of pet names and in-jokes. Lots of sexy hints and teasing. Like being annoying, with a smile on your face, and then running away…

Have a set bedtime, and sit together on the sofa for a last snack in the half-hour before then. A ritual like this will bring you closer together and will definitely improve your sex life. Prepare for bed together, because it’s a perfect time to laugh together, flirt and tease. All that washing and undressing may seem very ordinary, but it offers you a chance for a closeness that you haven’t had all day.

As you get into bed, make a little pillow talk, cuddle up together with the lights off and make ‘I love you’ the last thing you say before you settle down. Those simple words will help you both go to sleep feeling closer to each other and ready to take on whatever tomorrow may bring.

All the best,

Chris

