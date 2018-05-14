ALSO READ: Five types of single men women encounter

Did you know your vagina has the power to change the color of your knickers?

If you have ever noticed a bleached patch in your under-wear, then it could be your vagina's natural pH levels. The PH levels determine how acidic or alkaline something is. When there's a level lower than seven, that indicates acidic properties. A healthy vagina has a pH value of somewhere between 3.8 and 4.5 - so more on the acidic end of the scale.

While this may sound unpleasant and alarming, it's simply our body doing its work. Naturally occurring bacteria called lactobactilli keep the vagina's pH at a normal level, The Sun reports.

The acidity of your vaginal discharge is what protects you from nasties such as thrush and bacterial vaginosis.

If the acidity level is not where it should be, then this can also leave us susceptible to sexually transmitted diseases.

So your discharge, with its acid levels, has the ability stain or alter the color of your underwear - something you may notice with dark colored underwear.

ALSO READ: Five signs you are in a healthy relationship

Dr Vanessa MacKay, a spokeswoman for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: "The vagina is designed to clean itself with natural secretions.

"The vagina contains good bacteria, which are there to protect it.

"If these bacteria are disturbed it can lead to infection, such as bacterial vaginosis or thrush, and inflammation.

"It's normal and healthy for a woman to produce a clear or white discharge from her vagina.

"This mucus is produced naturally from the neck of the womb, known as the cervix.

"Healthy discharge doesn't have a strong smell or color, but women may feel an uncomfortable wetness."

So there you go - just another amazing thing the vagina does.

ALSO READ: Eight ways your job is making you fat