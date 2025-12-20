×
Strengthen your bond with matching holiday sets

Living
 By Molly Chebet | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Strengthen your bond with matching holiday sets
 Strengthen your bond with matching holiday sets (Photo: Gemini)

Christmas is here, and you’re bound to see couples enjoying the holiday in matching pyjamas, celebrating togetherness in style. Not only does this trend add a fashionable touch to the season, but it also helps strengthen bonds and creates a unified look that makes traditions even more enjoyable.

These holiday pyjama sets come in a variety of patterns, styles, and colours, allowing couples to choose between classic and trendy designs. This offers the perfect balance of timeless tradition and modern flair for celebrating the season.

Classic options include Fair Isle and Buffalo check. The Fair Isle pattern is characterised by intricate, horizontal bands of geometric motifs. It relies on stranded knitting, where two different colours of yarn are carried across a single row.

As the knitter alternates colours to create the design on the front, the unused yarn is carried along the back of the fabric; these hidden threads are known as “floats.” This dual-layer construction not only results in beautiful, complex patterns but also makes the garment thicker and warmer.

Buffalo check, on the other hand, features large, bold squares in two contrasting colours. While the traditional combination is red and black, any colour combination can be used. Knitters employ specific techniques to switch between yarns, resulting in a thick, cosy fabric that resembles traditional flannel, perfect for matching holiday pyjamas.

For those seeking a more contemporary option, there are matching sets featuring popular characters from franchises such as Harry Potter, Pokémon, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

These designs are typically vibrant and fun, reflecting the festive spirit and offering a playful way to celebrate shared interests, especially on social media.

The popularity of these playful designs has surged, particularly among Gen Z and millennial couples. Illustrations of reindeer, Father Christmas, or woodland creatures add a lighthearted touch while still maintaining a sophisticated charm.

Alternatively, some families opt for a minimalist aesthetic, choosing simple colours or understated patterns that exude elegance and timeless appeal. The tradition of couples wearing matching pyjamas began in the 1990s as a family custom but saw a significant shift around 2010.

With the rise of Instagram, couples started sharing photos of their coordinated outfits, using hashtags like #ChristmasPJs to showcase their festive spirit.

The trend was further fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, when global lockdowns kept families at home. Many turned to matching pyjama sets for comfort, and this tradition has continued to thrive. 

