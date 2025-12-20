Office party dos and don’ts: Keep it classy (Photo: iStock)

It’s that time of the year again, and you cannot wait to put your professional hat aside as you sip a few ciders and enjoy some banter with colleagues. Sounds like fun, right? And it should be. However, despite the office party being perceived as a mere social reprieve, it is, in reality, a subtly potent extension of the professional environment.

Networking

Dos:

View the office party as a prime, low-pressure networking opportunity. Use it to engage with colleagues from different departments, senior leadership, and individuals you don’t typically interact with daily. Take advantage of open-ended questions about their work or recent company successes to spark genuine conversation. This is your chance to show your boss your broader understanding of the organisation and build cross-functional relationships.

Don’ts:

Remember those high school cliques we all detested? For good reason. Sticking exclusively with your immediate team or closest office friends misses the entire point of the event. Also, avoid lengthy work complaints or attempts to “sell” your ideas. This is definitely not the forum for serious discussions. Keep interactions light, positive, and focused on building rapport rather than advancing your career path.

The art of moderation

Dos:

Please do not confuse this party with a “sherehe”. If alcohol is served, which in most cases it is, exercise extreme moderation. If you love your wine, stick to the one drink per hour rule or opt for non-alcoholic beverages if you can’t handle your alcohol well. The goal is to remain level-headed, articulate, and in complete control of your faculties throughout the evening. If you will be drinking, prioritise eating before or during the event to line your stomach and ensure you’re not solely consuming alcohol. When eating, opt for foods that are easy to manage and less likely to cause spills or a mess.

Don’ts:

An open bar is not a pass to get wasted. Excessive drinking is the fastest way to ruin your professional image, leading to judgment and actions that may linger long after the hangover. No matter how hungry you may be, avoid overfilling your plate or hoarding food, as this can reflect poorly on your demeanour. Steer clear of messy finger foods that may require hand use or could stain your attire.

Appearance

Dos:

When in doubt, err on the side of formality and polished professionalism. If the invitation specifies a dress code, adhere to it. If none is given, choose an outfit that is a step above your typical daily office wear but still within conservative bounds. Leave those “baddie” outfits in your closet.

Don’ts:

Again, this is not the place for overly casual attire like ripped jeans, overly revealing clothing, or anything that could be construed as unprofessional. Avoid anything that might distract from your professional presence. You may not like this, but perceptions formed at these events can influence how you are viewed in the workplace.

Invitations

Dos:

If the invitation explicitly states “plus one” or “guests welcome,” it is more appropriate to bring a partner or spouse. Ensure your guest understands the professional nature of the event and is briefed on basic company etiquette and dress. Remember, your guest’s behaviour reflects on you, so choose wisely.

Don’ts:

Never assume you can bring a guest if the invitation does not clearly state it. Bringing uninvited guests can create logistical problems, strain the event budget, and appear disrespectful to the organisers. Worse still, avoid bringing children unless it is explicitly designated as a family-friendly event.