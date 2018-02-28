4 surprising health benefits of watermelon you have to know

ALSO READ: Simple ways to prevent smelly and stinky feet

If there is a fruit I never enjoyed eating when I was small, the watermelon. It’s very weird I thought I was sucking someone’s blood but it’s all outgrown and watermelon is one of my best fruits. Did you know watermelon has some health benefits? It only has 46 calories and has great health benefits which include:

It’s good for your sexual health- in the watermelon, there is a substance called citrulline in that is converted to L-arginine which helps with erectile dysfunction by helping to relax your blood vessels, including those supplying blood to your penis and that's why watermelon is referred to "Nature's Viagra. Citrulline has been found to improve erection hardness in men with mild erectile dysfunction.

Perfect for good skin and healthy hair- it contains vitamin A and C which are important for skin and hair health. Vitamin C helps your body produce collagen which is a protein that keeps your skin supple and your hair strong. Vitamin A is important for healthy skin since it helps create and repair skin cells. Without enough vitamin A, your skin can look dry and flaky.

vitamin A and C which are important for skin and hair health. Vitamin C helps your body produce collagen which is a protein that keeps your skin supple and your hair strong. Vitamin A is important for healthy skin since it helps create and repair skin cells. Without enough vitamin A, your skin can look dry and flaky. It’s a good hydration- did you know that watermelon contains 92% water? Now you are aware. A high water content is one of the reasons fruits and vegetables help you feel full. The combination of water and fiber means you're eating a good volume of food without a lot of calories.