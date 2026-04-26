×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative

Tech & Innovation
 By Juliet Omelo | 8h ago | 4 min read
 

Director of KISE, Dr Norman Kiogora, during a media tour at the facility. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya is turning to artificial intelligence to bridge long-standing gaps in access to education, employment and assistive technologies for persons with disabilities, as a new multi-stakeholder programme takes shape ahead of its official launch. 

The initiative, anchored at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), brings together government, technology firms, and disability-focused organisations to develop locally relevant, AI-powered solutions aimed at improving everyday life for persons with disabilities. 

Speaking during a pre-launch media tour at KISE, stakeholders framed the project as a shift from policy discussions on inclusion to practical, technology-driven interventions. 

Dr Norman Kiogora, Director of KISE, said the programme builds on earlier efforts, including a 2024 AI hackathon that challenged young innovators to design assistive solutions. 

 

Director of KISE, Dr Norman Kiogora, during a media tour at the facility. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“Those ideas have now matured beyond the concept stage, and the next step is to scale them into a fully resourced programme that delivers tangible impact,” he said, noting that the institute is also investing in local production of assistive devices using AI and advanced manufacturing. 

Government officials described the project as a timely intervention in a country where access to assistive technologies remains uneven, particularly outside urban centres. 

Molocyce Esther, Senior ICT Officer at the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, said AI presents an opportunity to move from reactive to predictive support systems. 

“We have moved from talking about being proactive to now talking about being predictive, and that is the promise of AI. Predictive technologies can transform disability support, from intelligent mobility solutions to next-generation tools for the visually impaired,” she said. 

Stakeholders pointed to emerging innovations such as smart assistive devices, AI-powered learning tools, and adaptive systems that can respond to individual user needs in real time.  

These include tools that convert text to speech in local languages, assistive applications for learners with disabilities, and mobility solutions that anticipate user movement. 

Private sector players, including Huawei, say the focus is on scaling such innovations through partnerships and training. 

Adam Lane, Policy and Partnerships Lead at Huawei Kenya, said the initiative aligns with the company’s broader ‘Tech4All’ approach, which emphasises inclusive technology. 

 

Policy and Partnerships Lead at Huawei Kenya, Adam Lane, during a media tour at KISE. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“The real value of technology, and especially AI, lies in its ability to adapt, learn and respond to individual needs. Rather than one-size-fits-all solutions, AI allows us to create highly customised tools that empower persons with disabilities,” Lane said. 

He added that the programme will support local innovators to develop solutions not only for Kenya but for wider regional use. 

For ecosystem players, affordability and accessibility remain central concerns.  

Shikoh Gitau, CEO of Qhala, said assistive technology must be treated as essential infrastructure rather than a luxury. 

“Too many persons with disabilities are excluded simply because the right tools are unavailable or unaffordable. By combining local expertise with emerging technologies such as AI, we can create solutions that are relevant to the Kenyan context,” she said. 

The programme also seeks to address systemic barriers to digital inclusion.  

George Siso of inABLE said accessibility must be embedded at every stage of innovation. 

“Technology can unlock education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for persons with disabilities, but only if solutions are intentionally designed with users at the centre,” he said. 

Data presented during the engagement indicated rising cases of disabilities, including autism, underscoring the urgency of scalable interventions. 

Researchers at KISE are currently studying trends and causes, while also integrating AI into assessment and therapy processes to improve accuracy and outcomes. 

Experts noted that beyond efficiency, technology has a transformative impact on daily life for persons with disabilities. 

“For many people, technology makes things easier. For persons with disabilities, it makes things possible,” said Dr Linet Ogire from KISE. 

The initiative will also focus on decentralising access through partnerships, digital hubs and outreach programmes targeting rural areas, where exclusion from digital services remains highest. 

Lane said the upcoming launch will open participation to young innovators across Kenya and the wider African continent, with a focus on building solutions that are locally designed, scalable and commercially viable. 

At its core, he noted that the programme is about redefining inclusion in the digital age, ensuring that technological progress translates into dignity, independence and opportunity for all.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative
Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative
Next article
What to know about the USA's Artemis II Moon mission
What to know about the USA's Artemis II Moon mission
.

Similar Articles

Isiolo graduate's AI livestock idea wins ticket to Silicon Valley
By David Njaaga 2026-03-29 14:26:00
Isiolo graduate's AI livestock idea wins ticket to Silicon Valley
Why fines alone cannot stop big tech from behaving badly
By The Conversation 2026-03-23 16:18:40
Why fines alone cannot stop big tech from behaving badly
How ambulance shortage deepens inequality in care in slums
By James Wanzala 2026-03-02 00:00:00
How ambulance shortage deepens inequality in care in slums
.

Latest Articles

What your body's natural smell reveals about you
What your body's natural smell reveals about you
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-04-27 00:00:00
Premium
The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-04-27 00:00:00
Hospitals risk losing govt contracts in SHA tariff showdown
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-04-26 20:43:52
Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative
Tech & Innovation
By Juliet Omelo
2026-04-26 17:24:59
.

Recommended Articles

>How AI is solving motor fraud crisis for Kenyan motorists
By David Njaaga 2026-03-01 14:28:00
How AI is solving motor fraud crisis for Kenyan motorists
>Kenya takes global lead as Amb. Philip Thigo champions Africa's role on sustainable AI
By Benard Orwongo 2025-12-12 21:00:51
Kenya takes global lead as Amb. Philip Thigo champions Africa's role on sustainable AI
>Huawei banks on new technology to deliver smarter living solutions
By Patrick Vidija 2025-11-21 15:21:28
Huawei banks on new technology to deliver smarter living solutions
>Why Kenyan procurement teams spend hours retyping orders
By David Njaaga 2025-11-21 12:02:00
Why Kenyan procurement teams spend hours retyping orders
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved