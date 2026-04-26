Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative

Director of KISE, Dr Norman Kiogora, during a media tour at the facility. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya is turning to artificial intelligence to bridge long-standing gaps in access to education, employment and assistive technologies for persons with disabilities, as a new multi-stakeholder programme takes shape ahead of its official launch.

The initiative, anchored at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), brings together government, technology firms, and disability-focused organisations to develop locally relevant, AI-powered solutions aimed at improving everyday life for persons with disabilities.

Speaking during a pre-launch media tour at KISE, stakeholders framed the project as a shift from policy discussions on inclusion to practical, technology-driven interventions.

Dr Norman Kiogora, Director of KISE, said the programme builds on earlier efforts, including a 2024 AI hackathon that challenged young innovators to design assistive solutions.

Director of KISE, Dr Norman Kiogora, during a media tour at the facility. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“Those ideas have now matured beyond the concept stage, and the next step is to scale them into a fully resourced programme that delivers tangible impact,” he said, noting that the institute is also investing in local production of assistive devices using AI and advanced manufacturing.

Government officials described the project as a timely intervention in a country where access to assistive technologies remains uneven, particularly outside urban centres.

Molocyce Esther, Senior ICT Officer at the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, said AI presents an opportunity to move from reactive to predictive support systems.

“We have moved from talking about being proactive to now talking about being predictive, and that is the promise of AI. Predictive technologies can transform disability support, from intelligent mobility solutions to next-generation tools for the visually impaired,” she said.

Stakeholders pointed to emerging innovations such as smart assistive devices, AI-powered learning tools, and adaptive systems that can respond to individual user needs in real time.

These include tools that convert text to speech in local languages, assistive applications for learners with disabilities, and mobility solutions that anticipate user movement.

Private sector players, including Huawei, say the focus is on scaling such innovations through partnerships and training.

Adam Lane, Policy and Partnerships Lead at Huawei Kenya, said the initiative aligns with the company’s broader ‘Tech4All’ approach, which emphasises inclusive technology.

Policy and Partnerships Lead at Huawei Kenya, Adam Lane, during a media tour at KISE. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“The real value of technology, and especially AI, lies in its ability to adapt, learn and respond to individual needs. Rather than one-size-fits-all solutions, AI allows us to create highly customised tools that empower persons with disabilities,” Lane said.

He added that the programme will support local innovators to develop solutions not only for Kenya but for wider regional use.

For ecosystem players, affordability and accessibility remain central concerns.

Shikoh Gitau, CEO of Qhala, said assistive technology must be treated as essential infrastructure rather than a luxury.

“Too many persons with disabilities are excluded simply because the right tools are unavailable or unaffordable. By combining local expertise with emerging technologies such as AI, we can create solutions that are relevant to the Kenyan context,” she said.

The programme also seeks to address systemic barriers to digital inclusion.

George Siso of inABLE said accessibility must be embedded at every stage of innovation.

“Technology can unlock education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for persons with disabilities, but only if solutions are intentionally designed with users at the centre,” he said.

Data presented during the engagement indicated rising cases of disabilities, including autism, underscoring the urgency of scalable interventions.

Researchers at KISE are currently studying trends and causes, while also integrating AI into assessment and therapy processes to improve accuracy and outcomes.

Experts noted that beyond efficiency, technology has a transformative impact on daily life for persons with disabilities.

“For many people, technology makes things easier. For persons with disabilities, it makes things possible,” said Dr Linet Ogire from KISE.

The initiative will also focus on decentralising access through partnerships, digital hubs and outreach programmes targeting rural areas, where exclusion from digital services remains highest.

Lane said the upcoming launch will open participation to young innovators across Kenya and the wider African continent, with a focus on building solutions that are locally designed, scalable and commercially viable.

At its core, he noted that the programme is about redefining inclusion in the digital age, ensuring that technological progress translates into dignity, independence and opportunity for all.