Barriers facing persons with disabilities spark calls for greater inclusion

Despite laws and policies, many persons with disabilities in Kenya still face barriers that prevent them from fully participating in society, the economy and faith communities, it has emerged.

Stigma, inaccessible spaces and gaps between policy and practice mean that access to education, jobs, healthcare and leadership opportunities remains limited.

Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, said that President William Ruto's administration is committed to ensuring that persons with disabilities are not left behind.

“In May 2025, the President signed the Persons with Disabilities Act 2025 into law, guaranteeing rights to education, healthcare, employment, political participation and access to public spaces,” Wanjau said.

She was speaking on Thursday during a Disability, the Bible and the Church Conference (DBCC) 2026 that seeks to turn awareness into practical action and ensure meaningful inclusion for all.

“The law strengthens enforcement measures, requires at least five per cent representation of persons with disabilities in workplaces and provides tax exemptions for assistive devices and caregivers,” Wanjau said.

The Secretary to the Cabinet said inclusion must move beyond policy statements to visible change. “Public transport operators and developers of public buildings will be required to meet accessibility standards as part of licensing conditions,” she said.

She also cited the Joint Disability Inclusion Strategy 2025 to 2027, developed in collaboration with civil society and international partners to guide implementation and accountability.

Wanjau further pointed to Kenya’s progress in digital accessibility. During a regional summit of the African Disability Forum held in Nairobi, Kenya was recognised for expanding access to government services through the eCitizen platform. More than 22,000 services are now accessible online to all Kenyans regardless of ability.

Nominated MP Bishop Jackson Kosgei welcomed the gathering and described disability as a moral issue. He challenged cultural beliefs that view disability as punishment or fate, saying disability can occur through birth, illness, accidents or ageing.

“Parents should not hide children with disabilities and I call for accurate census reporting so that government can plan properly, allocate budgets and enforce employment quotas effectively,” Kosgei said.

Michael Panther, founder of Hope Mobility Kenya, shared his personal experience as a person with disability. He described the daily struggles many face and said the conference aims to shift the national conversation from compliance to meaningful inclusion.

“I call on churches, government institutions and the private sector to move beyond charity and recognise persons with disabilities as leaders, innovators and contributors to society,” Panther said.

Kenya has an estimated 918,000 people living with documented disabilities, though leaders say the figure may be higher due to underreporting. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that 1.3 billion people live with significant disability.

The speakers agreed that inclusion requires more than legislation. It demands collective responsibility, cultural change and sustained collaboration.

The conference aims to strengthen partnerships and practical solutions that will remove barriers and ensure persons with disabilities are fully included at the table and empowered to thrive.