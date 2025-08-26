Siaya seeks to boost access to diabetes, hypertension medication

Siaya County Governor James Orengo before the Senate's CPAC Committee at Bunge Tower, Nairobi, on June 23, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Siaya County has partnered with the Centre for Medical Mobilisation Board (CMMB) Kenya to boost access to diabetes and hypertension medication in rural health facilities.

The collaboration, which was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to ease the burden of patients who previously had to travel long distances to major hospitals for treatment.

Speaking during the MoU signing, the County Executive for Health Martin Konyango, commended CMMB Kenya for supporting Siaya’s healthcare agenda.

Dr Konyango said the MoU will ensure the provision of the medication to residents managing chronic conditions and urged them to adhere strictly to the prescription.

He revealed that medical supplies have already been delivered to rural facilities.

"We are calling upon all those in charge of health facilities to ensure that the drugs serve only the intended beneficiaries," he said, adding that to ensure sustainability, the county government will take full responsibility for supplying the essential drugs once CMMB Kenya’s support phases out.

The County Executive for Health said the partnership is a significant milestone in Siaya’s efforts to strengthen healthcare access and improve the management of chronic conditions among residents.

The CMMB Kenya delegation, led by Jesse Kihuha emphasized the need for accurate data from the county to support effective drug quantification.

Kihuha said this would prevent wastage through over-supply and shortages that deny patients vital treatment.

"The partnership will focus on medicine access, data optimization, and supply chain strengthening," he said.