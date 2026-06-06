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Concerns rise over Kenya Ebola response capacity

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 2h ago | 4 min read
 A health worker stands in a new Ebola treatment center in Bunia, in the north-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. [AFP]

As debate intensifies over the proposed Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base, which is intended to serve Americans exposed to the virus, health experts are urging the government to move beyond political rhetoric and provide clear answers on Kenya's preparedness to respond to a potential Ebola outbreak.

Already, preparations at the Laikipia facility are reportedly in high gear, with U.S. medical experts said to have arrived in the country to support its establishment.

However, experts argue that the more pressing issue is not whether the facility should be set up, but whether Kenya's health system is sufficiently prepared to detect, isolate, and contain an Ebola case before it spreads.

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