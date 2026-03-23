Why fines alone cannot stop big tech from behaving badly

Fines alone struggle to curb big tech’s misconduct. [File Courtesy]

As countries around the world look to follow Australia’s lead and implement a social media ban for kids, many are also considering fines as an enforcement mechanism.

This is part of the playbook when it comes to regulating big tech. For example, last month, the United Kingdom’s data watchdog fined Reddit £14 million (A$26 million) for unlawfully using children’s data.