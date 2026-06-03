×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Nine Kenyan students battle for top prize at Huawei's ICT Competition global final

Tech & Innovation
 By Patrick Vidija | 12m ago | 3 min read

 

 Kenya presented three teams in the Global finals to battle in Network track, Cloud Track and Computing Track. [Courtesy, Huawei]

A group of nine Kenyan students are among the top contestants at this year’s 10th Huawei ICT competition global final.

The nine include Robert Wambua from Kenyatta University, Joy Wairimu from the Co-operative University of Kenya, Denzel Ninga from Multimedia University of Kenya, Melane Minayo, Joan Kinoti, and Faith Chepkoech, all from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Others are Salem Lumumba from Machakos University, Catherine Atieno from JKUAT and Brian Kamau from Mt Kenya University.

They are among 131 teams from more than 40 countries gathered in Shenzhen, China, for a practice competition.

This year's ICT Competition features six parts: Practice, Innovation, Programming, Teaching, Challenge, and Entrepreneur.

The Practice Competition attracted more than 210,000 student participants worldwide, setting a new record high.

Following multiple rounds of national and regional competitions, 131 teams advanced to the Global Final and gathered in Shenzhen to compete for glory.

The Practice Competition covers four technology tracks: Network, Cloud, Computing, and Ascend AI. They are designed to assess students' ICT knowledge, hands-on technical skills, and teamwork.

 Kenya presented three teams in the Global finals to battle in Network track, Cloud Track and Computing Track. [Courtesy, Huawei]

While the Network Track focuses on data communication, data centre network (DCN), security and wireless local area network (WLAN) technologies, the Cloud Track evaluates expertise in cloud services, cloud-native technologies, and AI.

The Computing Track covers openEuler, openGauss, and Kunpeng application development, as the Ascend AI Track spans AI fundamentals, the full-stack Ascend AI platform, model training and tuning, and model inference and application development.

Participants will complete an intensive eight-hour lab exam, demonstrating both theoretical knowledge and real-world problem-solving skills.

At the opening ceremony of each track, leaders from Huawei's data communication, cloud, computing, and software services shared their perspectives on emerging technology trends. They encouraged students to strengthen their practical skills, innovative thinking, and ability to solve complex industry challenges.

"AI is changing fast and breaking new ground. As AI scales rapidly, networks are increasingly connecting massive computing resources with a vast ecosystem of intelligent applications and endpoints. They play a decisive role in shaping the security and accessibility of AI, and have become a critical infrastructure for the intelligent world," said Wuger Xue, Vice President, Strategy and Industry Development of Huawei Data Communication Product Line.

He said Huawei is committed to developing the next generation of data communication talent through a comprehensive approach that combines professional certification, industry-academia collaboration, and hands-on, real-world practice.

 Kenya presented three teams in the Global finals to battle in Network track, Cloud Track and Computing Track. [Courtesy, Huawei]

His remarks were echoed by Tang Guojun, General Manager of Huawei Cloud Academy, who said Cloud-native technologies, foundation models, and generative AI are spreading rapidly.

“The world is facing a growing shortage of skilled ICT professionals and experienced developers. To address this, Huawei is expanding its developer ecosystem, helping young talent build skills for innovation and growth, and working with developers around the world to strengthen the technology base and shape a shared digital future,” said Guojun.

In addition to the Practice, Innovation, and Programming Competitions, the Global Final will also host the Huawei Most Valuable Instructor Forum 2026 and the AI Accelerating Education Transformation Summit.

Here, industry experts, university educators, media representatives, and Huawei leaders will share best practices in industry-academia collaboration and explore new approaches to talent development in the intelligent world.

The final results of the competitions will be announced at the Closing & Awards Ceremony on June 5.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative
Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative
Next article
What to know about the USA's Artemis II Moon mission
What to know about the USA's Artemis II Moon mission
.

Similar Articles

Isiolo graduate's AI livestock idea wins ticket to Silicon Valley
By David Njaaga 2026-03-29 14:26:00
Isiolo graduate's AI livestock idea wins ticket to Silicon Valley
Why fines alone cannot stop big tech from behaving badly
By The Conversation 2026-03-23 16:18:40
Why fines alone cannot stop big tech from behaving badly
China's five-year roadmap bets big on innovation in strategic leap
By Xinhua 2026-03-12 09:31:12
China's five-year roadmap bets big on innovation in strategic leap
.

Latest Articles

Nine Kenyan students battle for top prize at Huawei's ICT Competition global final
Nine Kenyan students battle for top prize at Huawei's ICT Competition global final
Tech & Innovation
By Patrick Vidija
2026-06-03 08:00:00
Premium
Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-06-03 06:40:00
Experts call for more funding to tackle mental health crisis
Health & Science
By Patrick Beja
2026-06-02 16:25:19
Doctors strike over failure by Meru county to implement return-to-work deal
Health & Science
By Phares Mutembei
2026-06-02 12:42:50
.

Recommended Articles

>How ambulance shortage deepens inequality in care in slums
By James Wanzala 2026-03-02 00:00:00
How ambulance shortage deepens inequality in care in slums
>How AI is solving motor fraud crisis for Kenyan motorists
By David Njaaga 2026-03-01 14:28:00
How AI is solving motor fraud crisis for Kenyan motorists
>Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative
By Juliet Omelo
 Apr. 26, 2026
Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative
>What to know about the USA's Artemis II Moon mission
By Xinhua
 Apr. 2, 2026
What to know about the USA's Artemis II Moon mission
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved