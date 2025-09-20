Zerik Security bets big on Africa's digital future with Nairobi launch

This October, Nairobi will become the epicentre of Africa’s cybersecurity debate. The city is preparing to host the launch of Zerik Security L.L.C. alongside a four-day conference that organizers say could redefine how the continent defends its fast-growing digital economy.

From October 28 to 31, more than 1,000 participants, including global thought leaders, policymakers, technology innovators and industry professionals, are expected to converge at the Tamarind Tree Hotel. Organized in collaboration with TekGenio Inc. USA, the gathering is being billed as a turning point for Africa’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

Across the continent, governments and businesses are moving rapidly to digitize services — from mobile banking and e-commerce to AI-driven solutions. But this progress has come at a cost: cyberattacks are rising sharply, threatening everything from financial stability to national infrastructure. Ransomware, phishing and sophisticated breaches have exposed how vulnerable critical systems remain.

Recent data underscores the scale of the losses. In Kenya alone, the Communications Authority reported that in 2023 the country lost approximately Sh10.71 billion (about US$83 million) to cybercrime. Sectors hit hardest include financial services, government, fintech, hospitality, education, telecommunications, and manufacturing. In Africa, the 2021 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report estimated the financial impact of cybercrime in the region to exceed Sh516 billion ($4 billion).

“Cybersecurity is no longer a backroom issue; it is at the heart of economic stability, governance and innovation,” said Lyeon Kowido, president of Zerik Security L.L.C in a statement. “Our launch in Nairobi is about creating a platform where Africa doesn’t just react to threats but leads in solutions.”

The conference agenda reflects that urgency. Organizers say discussions and live demonstrations will span topics such as cyber resilience in a digital economy, the future of emerging threats, protection of critical infrastructure and small businesses, the building of a culture of awareness and collaboration, and the risks and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence. Alongside the sessions, an exhibition and innovation expo will showcase tools from startups and established firms designed to protect Africa’s digital economy.

What sets this event apart, Kowido and others argue, is its international dimension. Delegates are expected from the United States, India, the Gulf and across Africa, creating a platform for exchange at a scale rarely seen in the region. “Africa’s digital future must be secured through collaboration, and conferences like this are where those collaborations begin,” said Siva Prasad, chief executive of TekGenio Inc. USA.

For Zerik Security, Nairobi was an intentional choice. The city has built a reputation as a regional tech hub, home to fintech leaders, digital startups and innovation labs. "Kenya sits at the crossroads of Africa’s digital transformation. Hosting our launch here sends a clear message: Africa is not just a consumer of global technology, it is shaping the global cybersecurity conversation,” said Lydia Ogolla, chief operating officer of Zerik Security L.L.C.

The stakes extend far beyond the conference. For governments, banks, telecommunications companies and startups, the gathering offers an opportunity not just to learn but to influence policy, practice and partnerships.

Cyberattacks are no longer distant threats; they are lived realities shaping Africa’s economies, elections, and essential services. Nairobi’s October gathering will test whether the continent can shift from fragmented responses to a united front. For Zerik Security, stepping onto this stage is less about visibility and more about signalling a long-term bet: that Africa’s digital future will only be as strong as the security systems guarding it.