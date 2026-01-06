×
KMPDU eyes new CBA, intern postings in health sector drive

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 10h ago | 1 min read
 KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji  Atellah. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) plans to hire 2,000 doctors and push for fresh salary increases in 2026, building on billions paid in arrears to medics last year.

Secretary General Dr Davji  Atellah said the union aims to implement basic salary adjustments across counties and ministries, including full arrears from July 2025, and to finalise the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The union reported that 5,186 doctors received seven-year salary arrears in two tranches last year, paid directly from the National Treasury.

It said 1,257 interns posted in August 2024 received full CBA-compliant pay, including arrears, while the current cohort of 1,750 interns now earns full CBA salaries from their first month.

KMPDU said over 3,100 doctors were promoted across counties, ministries and Level 6 hospitals, while postgraduate training approvals, which had stalled since 2017, were restored with 633 fee approvals secured and 500 already paid.

The union reported over 1,000 doctors were converted from contract to permanent and pensionable terms.

At Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), more than 120 doctors who had earned Sh80,000 since 2019 were moved to three-year contracts, earning Sh300,000 plus gratuity.

Statutory deductions, including Social Health Authority contributions, will now be released to counties by the third of each month to ensure compliance by the ninth.

KMPDU said 21 strikes were successfully conducted in 2025 with no victimisation and withheld salaries released.

Looking ahead, the union said its 2026 priorities include basic salary adjustments, mass employment of doctors, seamless intern posting, and finalisation of the CBA.

