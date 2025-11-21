Huawei banks on new technology to deliver smarter living solutions

The latest lineup of next-generation wearables and tablet technology bring smarter, healthier and more connected living to users across multiple operating systems. [Courtesy, Huawei]

Huawei is now banking on its latest technology to deliver smarter living solutions that combine health innovation, premium design and seamless cross-device integration for today’s dynamic consumers.

The latest lineup of next-generation wearables and tablet technology bring smarter, healthier and more connected living to users across multiple operating systems.

While launching Huawei GT6 Series, GT6 Pro and the new MatePad TXZ range the company said is responding to the growing demand for wellness-driven lifestyles supported by emotional wellbeing features, advanced sports tracking and ultra-long battery life.

These wearables are crafted with premium materials such as sapphire glass and titanium alloy, reinforcing Huawei’s commitment to durability and luxury design.

Huawei’s Marketing Manager, Devices, Wilfred Otieno said aligned with the company’s vision to ‘bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world’, the GT6 Series and MatePad TXZ expand the brand’s growing ecosystem of wearables, tablets, and smart living solutions.

“This launch reinforces Huawei’s global leadership in the wearables category, where the company has shipped over 180 million smart wearables globally as of 2024 and ranked #1 in wrist wearable shipments worldwide between Q1–Q3 2024,” he said.

According to Mr Otieno, this momentum is reflected in Kenya, where consumers are increasingly embracing devices that support fitness, emotional wellbeing, mobility, and premium design at competitive price points.

The new GT6 Series and MatePad TXZ directly respond to these needs, delivering smarter health insights, long-lasting performance, and seamless connectivity for everyday life.

Mr Otieno said this cross-platform compatibility underscores Huawei’s belief that technology should remove barriers—not create them.

“Technology needs to add value to everyday living, and with this new lineup, we are bringing together health innovation, premium design, creativity tools and seamless connectivity that empower every user to live smarter and better,” said Mr Otieno.

He said the company will be offering promotional bundles and in-store demos to allow consumers to experience the products first-hand.

The launch of the Huawei GT6 Series in Kenya follows a broader global rollout already underway across key international markets.

“We believe technology should be inclusive. We are delivering flagship-level capabilities at prices that work for Kenyan professionals, athletes, students and everyone in between,” he said.

He said as Kenyan consumers increasingly seek solutions that combine fitness, emotional wellbeing, mobility, and refined design, Huawei remains focused on delivering products that elevate these everyday experiences.

His remarks were emphasized by Jin Renbin who said Kenya is a rapidly growing hub for digital wellness.

“We are proud to bring global innovations like the WATCH FIT 4 and Band 10 to this market,” he said, adding, “These devices are slim, powerful, and smart designed for both style-conscious individuals and serious fitness enthusiasts.”

The launch also highlighted the GT6 Series and GT6 Pro’s powerful blend of emotional wellbeing 2.0, outdoor sports capabilities and seamless compatibility across Android, iOS, HarmonyOS and the broader Huawei ecosystem.

The watches introduce advanced cycling analytics, improved heart-rate algorithms, sleep tracking enhancements and pro-grade outdoor features designed for users who expect both performance and precision from their devices.

Alongside the wearables, Huawei introduced the MatePad TXZ series with an emphasis on PC-level productivity and PaperMatte creativity tools.

The tablets offer a comfortable, glare-free viewing experience that mimics real paper, empowering students, creators and professionals who rely on digital tools for on-the-go work and ideation.

Lightweight, portable and versatile, the MatePad TXZ range reinforces Huawei’s ambition to make efficient, boundary-free productivity accessible to all.

The company also emphasised seamless ecosystem integration as a core message of the launch.

The devices now work fluidly across HarmonyOS, Android, iOS and Huawei’s own ecosystem, allowing users to transition effortlessly between phone, tablet, laptop and wearable.