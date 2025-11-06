×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

How social media can cause stress in real life

Tech & Innovation
 By The Conversation | 2h ago | 5 min read
 Social media is a battlefield of emotions, fears, and societal pressure. [Getty Images]

Social media has reached more than half (63.9%) of the world’s population since it got started in 1996. Social network platforms grew from 970 million users in 2010 to 5.41 billion in July 2025.

The average social media user engages with between six and seven platforms. The average person spends two hours 21 minutes on social media per day.

All this time on social media shapes people’s perceptions, influences emotions and fuels anxieties, but its impact on social stress remains difficult to measure.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS
OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS
Next article
Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena
Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena
.

Similar Articles

Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize
By Selina Mutua 2025-10-31 17:02:11
Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize
Cloud, AI adoption surge as Africa shifts from tech trials to execution
By Benard Orwongo 2025-10-25 12:21:36
Cloud, AI adoption surge as Africa shifts from tech trials to execution
Platform aims to pay creators for purpose, not popularity
By Lillian Mutavi 2025-10-08 16:58:00
Platform aims to pay creators for purpose, not popularity
.

Latest Articles

How social media can cause stress in real life
Premium
How social media can cause stress in real life
Tech & Innovation
By The Conversation
2025-11-06 10:00:00
TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms
Health & Science
By Omelo Juliet
2025-11-06 09:12:46
OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS
Tech & Innovation
By AFP
2025-11-05 22:35:02
Premium
Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-11-05 22:05:29
.

Recommended Articles

>One in five Kenyan youth on Zindi secures a career shift, study finds
By Lillian Mutavi 2025-09-27 06:27:00
One in five Kenyan youth on Zindi secures a career shift, study finds
>Zerik Security bets big on Africa's digital future with Nairobi launch
By Benard Orwongo 2025-09-20 09:18:58
Zerik Security bets big on Africa's digital future with Nairobi launch
>Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power
By AFP 2025-08-30 08:10:00
Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power
>Kenyan tech group unveils cloud AI lab to boost jobs and innovation
By Teresia Karanja 2025-08-11 15:40:22
Kenyan tech group unveils cloud AI lab to boost jobs and innovation
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved