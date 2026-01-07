How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain

Microplastics have been detected in the placenta, nose tissue and at the base of the brain. [iStockphoto]

Dorcas Wacui, a waste picker at Dandora dumpsite in Nairobi, developed an illness that left her incessantly coughing and struggling for breath.

It was the sheer will of a parent who needed to fend for two children in the unforgiving Nairobi economy that kept her going. But silently, the disease was taking hold in her body.

In 2014 her body gave in: she became sick round the clock.