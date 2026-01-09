×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Union supports crackdown on foreign medical practitioners

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 8h ago | 2 min read
 

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah addresses a press briefing on foreign doctors practising in Kenya, in Nairobi, on January 8, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has supported plan to revoke the licences of foreign doctors practising in Kenya.

They cite widespread exploitation by employing hospitals, unlawful implementation of international labour laws, and rising unemployment among Kenyan doctors.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atella said the directive was a necessary step to protect local health workers and restore fairness and accountability in Kenya’s healthcare labour system.

Dr Atella said the union was giving its “absolute and unwavering support” to Health Cabinet Secretary’s decision to revoke licences for foreign doctors whose employment violates Kenyan labour, immigration and professional laws.

“For far too long, the medical profession in Kenya has been treated as a frontier for profiteering at the expense of human dignity, professional ethics and lawful labour standards,” Dr Atella said. “Today, we declare unequivocally that the era of treating doctors as cheap, disposable labour is over.”

According to KMPDU, more than 3,000 foreign general practitioners have been licensed to practise in Kenya over the past four years, many of them  recruited not to fill critical skills gaps but to serve as a vulnerable workforce exploited by some private hospitals.

The union accused several facilities of paying foreign doctors wages below Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) rates and negotiated collective bargaining agreements, practices it described as “modern-day slavery” and a violation of International Labour Organisation conventions on equal pay and fair treatment.

Dr Atella warned that such exploitation undermines medical ethics and compromises patient safety, linking it to recent scandals in the health sector, including the controversial organ transplant cases.

“Institutions that dehumanise doctors inevitably extend the same disregard to patients, placing lives at risk and tarnishing Kenya’s healthcare reputation,” he said.

KMPDU further accused hospitals of abusing immigration laws by recruiting foreign doctors without demonstrating that the required skills are unavailable locally, as required for Class D work permits. This, the union said, has occurred even as thousands of Kenyan doctors remain unemployed or underemployed.

The union also announced a nationwide enforcement campaign, in collaboration with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), to ensure full compliance with gazetted locum rates and employment standards in both public and private facilities.

Private hospitals, however, urged the government to avoid a blanket ban on foreign medical practitioners, warning it could disrupt specialised care and continuity of treatment for Kenyan patients.

The Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (Rupha), which represents more than 350 private hospitals, said registration of foreign doctors should be aligned with existing regulations on overseas treatment, particularly in areas where Kenya lacks sufficient medical expertise. “We agree that regulation is necessary. But this is a situation where we should not use a mallet to kill a mosquito,” said Brain Lishenga the Rupha national chairman. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Inside 16-year battle for St Mary's hospital handled by over 10 judges
Inside 16-year battle for St Mary's hospital handled by over 10 judges
Next article
Union supports crackdown on foreign medical practitioners
Union supports crackdown on foreign medical practitioners
.

Similar Articles

Hospitals crisis drags on as Duale, Clinical Officers clash over pay deal
By Maryann Muganda 2026-01-08 08:00:00
Hospitals crisis drags on as Duale, Clinical Officers clash over pay deal
Living on a needle's edge: When your child has Type 1 diabetes
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-01-08 08:00:00
Living on a needle's edge: When your child has Type 1 diabetes
Bridging the gaps: The struggle of managing sugar condition in Kenya
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-01-08 00:00:00
Bridging the gaps: The struggle of managing sugar condition in Kenya
.

Latest Articles

Inside access to healthcare program bringing NCD treatment to Kenya
Inside access to healthcare program bringing NCD treatment to Kenya
Health Opinion
By Boehringer Ingelheim
2026-01-09 07:12:35
Premium
Inside 16-year battle for St Mary's hospital handled by over 10 judges
Health & Science
By Julius Chepkwony
2026-01-09 07:00:00
Union supports crackdown on foreign medical practitioners
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-01-09 00:00:00
Premium
Hospitals crisis drags on as Duale, Clinical Officers clash over pay deal
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-01-08 08:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Oil producers stand in the way of a global treaty on plastics regulation
By Gardy Chacha 2026-01-07 11:22:30
Oil producers stand in the way of a global treaty on plastics regulation
>How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
By Gardy Chacha 2026-01-07 09:20:00
How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
>KMPDU eyes new CBA, intern postings in health sector drive
By David Njaaga 2026-01-06 10:32:19
KMPDU eyes new CBA, intern postings in health sector drive
>Living with sickle cell: Families' pain as awareness and treatment lag
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-01-05 06:00:00
Living with sickle cell: Families' pain as awareness and treatment lag
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved