Cloud, AI adoption surge as Africa shifts from tech trials to execution

Tech & Innovation
 By Benard Orwongo | 2h ago | 2 min read

 

 Harry Hare, Chairman of CIO Africa.[Benard Orwongo/Standard]

African businesses are entering a new phase of digital maturity, with cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity driving the continent’s transformation, a new report shows.

The CIO100 Megatrends 2025 Report by CIO Africa under dx⁵ reveals that cloud computing now leads adoption at 61 per cent, followed by artificial intelligence at 55 per cent, and analytics and cybersecurity both at 44 per cent.

The findings mark a clear shift from experimentation to disciplined execution in digital transformation across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“African business leaders are no longer asking what’s new — they’re asking what works,” said Harry Hare, Chairman of CIO Africa by dx⁵.

 “The data confirms that Africa’s digital leaders have moved beyond adoption debates and into disciplined execution. It’s no longer about technology for technology’s sake, but about solutions that deliver measurable value,” he added.

The report notes that cloud computing has moved from being a transitional technology to a core business enabler.

Companies are increasingly adopting multi-cloud environments to cut costs, enhance flexibility and ensure operational continuity.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have evolved from pilot projects into essential business tools, automating routine processes and improving decision-making.

Cybersecurity, once treated as a compliance issue, has become central to business trust and continuity, with nearly half of surveyed organisations adopting advanced protection frameworks.

Despite the progress, challenges persist, including talent shortages, complex regulation and rising cyber threats.

The report urges collaboration among governments, investors and educators to sustain growth and strengthen Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

“Technology is only as strong as the people who use it,” noted Hare.

 “Africa’s digital leaders are creating solutions that fit our realities, from internet costs to local data needs, and that’s what makes our innovation truly African.”

The CIO100 Symposium and Awards 2025 will further unpack these findings from November 19 to November 21, 2025, at Enashipai Resort & Spa, Naivasha, where 100 of the continent’s top technology leaders will be recognised for driving digital excellence.

