×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya takes global lead as Amb. Philip Thigo champions Africa's role on sustainable AI

Tech & Innovation
 By Benard Orwongo | 10h ago | 3 min read
  Amb. Philip Thigo, MBS, Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology,during the adoption of the first-ever United Nations resolution on the environmental sustainability of AI.[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Kenya has cemented its position as a global trailblazer in technology governance following the adoption of the first-ever United Nations resolution on the environmental sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) systems at the seventh session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7). The landmark resolution, championed by Kenya and negotiated under the theme “Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet,” marks a turning point in global efforts to align AI innovation with environmental protection.

At the forefront of this diplomatic success is Ambassador Philip Thigo, MBS, Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, whose leadership has been pivotal in elevating Africa’s voice in a debate historically dominated by the Global North. The resolution firmly establishes the continent not as a passive recipient of AI systems but as a decisive contributor to their shaping, governance, and sustainable deployment.

“Africa cannot afford to be an observer in the age of intelligence,” Amb. Thigo said following the adoption of the resolution. “This agreement ensures that global AI development reflects the needs and realities of the Global South.”

The resolution underscores that AI technologies must be developed and deployed in ways that actively support climate resilience, environmental conservation, and ecological restoration. It acknowledges the growing environmental footprint of AI—from energy-intensive data centres to resource-heavy hardware manufacturing—and calls for global standards that ensure sustainability across the AI lifecycle.

A central component of the agreement is the push to strengthen sovereign AI capabilities in developing countries. This includes ensuring equitable access to high-quality, interoperable environmental data, which is essential for climate modelling, biodiversity monitoring, disaster management, and green innovation. The resolution also mandates technical and capacity-building support to help countries build and govern their own AI ecosystems.

Additionally, it tasks the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) with scaling up scientific research and analysis on the environmental effects of AI systems. This evidence will guide policymakers, governments, and industry leaders in crafting AI solutions that contribute positively to the planet rather than harm it.

For Kenya, the achievement is both diplomatic and strategic. It reinforces the country’s ambition to serve as a continental hub for ethical and inclusive digital transformation. Through Amb. Thigo’s influence and collaborative approach, Africa has secured a defining role in global AI governance conversations—especially those intersecting technology, climate, and sustainability.

The resolution is expected to shape future environmental and technological policies globally, setting a framework that encourages innovation while safeguarding planetary health. It also opens new pathways for African nations to participate meaningfully in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, ensuring that solutions are informed by the continent’s unique experiences and ecological priorities.

As the world races deeper into the age of artificial intelligence, Kenya’s leadership has signaled that sustainable, inclusive, and equitable AI is not just possible—it is imperative. Through this historic milestone, Africa has stepped firmly into the arena, ready to co-author the technological future that will define generations to come.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Huawei banks on new technology to deliver smarter living solutions
Huawei banks on new technology to deliver smarter living solutions
Next article
Why Kenyan procurement teams spend hours retyping orders
Why Kenyan procurement teams spend hours retyping orders
.

Similar Articles

Kenya urged to upskill IT workforce to meet global demand
By David Njaaga 2025-11-14 16:01:57
Kenya urged to upskill IT workforce to meet global demand
How social media can cause stress in real life
By The Conversation 2025-11-06 10:00:00
How social media can cause stress in real life
OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS
By AFP 2025-11-05 22:35:02
OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS
.

Latest Articles

Kenya takes global lead as Amb. Philip Thigo champions Africa's role on sustainable AI
Kenya takes global lead as Amb. Philip Thigo champions Africa's role on sustainable AI
Tech & Innovation
By Benard Orwongo
2025-12-12 21:00:51
Jamii Imara Mashinani ensures better health outcomes for communities
Health Opinion
By Mary Muthoni
2025-12-11 10:06:55
Smile Train CEO feted for Impactful surgical partnerships
Health & Science
By Selina Mutua
2025-12-10 17:17:57
Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
2025-12-10 15:32:28
.

Recommended Articles

>Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena
By Selina Mutua 2025-11-03 12:13:46
Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena
>Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize
By Selina Mutua 2025-10-31 17:02:11
Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize
>Cloud, AI adoption surge as Africa shifts from tech trials to execution
By Benard Orwongo 2025-10-25 12:21:36
Cloud, AI adoption surge as Africa shifts from tech trials to execution
>Platform aims to pay creators for purpose, not popularity
By Lillian Mutavi 2025-10-08 16:58:00
Platform aims to pay creators for purpose, not popularity
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved