Inside 16-year battle for St Mary's hospital handled by over 10 judges

For more than a decade and a half, the story of St Mary’s Mission Hospital has played out less like a tale of charity and healing, and more like an exhausting courtroom drama.
What began as a mission to provide healthcare to the poor has morphed into a bitter, protracted legal battle involving property titles, corporate control, religious vows, and clashing egos — dragging before it more than 10 judges across multiple courts.
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login