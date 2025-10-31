×
Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize

Tech & Innovation
 By Selina Mutua | 2h ago | 3 min read
 DropAccess's VacciBox, a solar-powered portable refrigerator designed to store and transport vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies in remote areas has been recognised as a finalist for the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize. [Courtesy, DropAccess]

A Kenyan social enterprise has been shortlisted among the finalists for global sustainability prize.

Drop Access has been recognised as a finalist for the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize, one of the world’s leading awards for sustainability and innovation.

The nomination highlights the company’s contribution to advancing equitable healthcare through clean energy solutions while underscoring Kenya’s continued leadership in sustainable innovation.

Over the past 15 years, through its 117 winners, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of 384 million people worldwide, empowering local innovators and scaling transformative ideas that accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Norah Magero, the co-Founder and CEO of Drop Access said the company is transforming access to essential healthcare across Africa with VacciBox, its award winning solar powered medical refrigerator that ensures the safe transport and storage of vaccines, medicines, and blood supplies in off grid and remote communities.

Designed and built in Kenya, Magero said VacciBox enables healthcare workers to preserve lifesaving medicines at stable temperatures between +2°C and +8°C, even in areas with no electricity.

“Powered entirely by solar energy and equipped with a smart battery backup, the compact and portable unit maintains cold chain integrity around the clock,” Ms Magero said, adding, “Its adaptable design allows mounting on motorbikes, bicycles, or boats, making it ideal for last mile delivery to communities otherwise cut off from medical infrastructure.”

According to her, Kenya has a proud history in the Zayed Sustainability Prize, with previous recipients such as Bboxx, recognised for its breakthrough in affordable clean energy access, and M-KOPA, awarded in 2015 for its off grid solar finance model that has since connected millions of homes to renewable power.

 Colleagues at DropAccess inspecting the VacciBox, a solar-powered portable refrigerator designed to store and transport vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies in remote areas. [Courtesy, DropAccess]

Ms Magero said Drop Access continues this legacy by extending the reach of clean energy innovation into the healthcare sector, ensuring that even the most remote clinics can safely store vital medicines.

She said to date, Drop Access’s technology has enabled the safe storage and transport of more than 2.5 million vaccines, medicines, and blood bags, directly benefiting over one million people. In rural Kenya, the introduction of VacciBox has already helped triple vaccination rates in some facilities by reducing spoilage and enabling consistent outreach.

“Beyond reliable cold storage, VacciBox incorporates Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring that tracks temperature, battery status, and performance in real time,” she said.

Ms Magero said healthcare workers receive alerts if conditions deviate from the optimal range, while data is securely transmitted for remote oversight, ensuring safety and efficiency across the medical supply chain.

Drop Access was founded with the vision of delivering clean energy innovation for social impact.

By locally manufacturing its solutions and offering affordable lease to own and ‘cooling as a service’ models, the enterprise supports sustainable development and economic empowerment.

Its approach aligns with Kenya’s and Africa’s broader ambitions for renewable energy and equitable healthcare access.

“In the face of climate change, VacciBox is promising to help reach the most underserved populations, where access to healthcare is often a critical challenge,” Magero said.

She said as the company scales production and expands into new markets, including Tanzania, Zambia, and Côte d’Ivoire, its model offers a replicable blueprint for strengthening primary healthcare systems in the Global South.

“By integrating renewable energy with intelligent design, Drop Access is redefining what equitable and sustainable healthcare delivery can achieve,” she said.

