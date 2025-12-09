×
Kilifi residents benefit from free cataract surgery

Health & Science
 By Marion Kithi | 5h ago | 2 min read
 Kilifi County ophthalmologist Dr Geofrey Anaya says cataracts remain one of the main causes of blindness in the region. [File, Standard]

Residents had their eyesight restored during a free eye-care programme through a partnership between Kilifi County Referral Hospital and a charity organisation.

The locals narrated how they endured years of blurred vision, financial struggles, and fear of going blind.

Jumwa Katana a mother of five, says she developed cataract in the left eye and her vision started deteriorating, which affected her livelihood.

She stopped working and was forced to rely on her son.

Another local, Samson Kambi says he developed a problem in his eyes and could not perform simple tasks including tending to his farm.

''My eyes watered constantly. I had accepted that I might lose my sight completely. When I heard this camp was free, I came immediately,'' he says.The just concluded five- day free eye-care programme, benefited more than 2,000 people across the county.

The residents benefited from free eye screening, surgery, and follow-up treatment.

Eye specialists explained that cataracts are caused by eye injury and inflammation, due to factors like intense heat, hereditary influences, smoking, intake of certain oral steroids and diabetes.

Kilifi county ophthalmologist Dr Geofrey Anaya said cataracts remain one of the main causes of blindness in the region, because many residents seek help after their vision has severely declined.

''We have operated on nearly 5,000 cataract patients over the years, and the need is still very high. Restoring sight gives people back their independence'' said Dr Anaya.

Kilifi County Refferal Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Gilbert Angore said that the teams travelled to remote villages to screen residents who would otherwise struggle to reach health facilities.

“Ageing and diabetes are the biggest contributors to cataracts here. In the last two weeks alone, we have treated more than 1,000 patients,” he said.

The project is funded by the Fred Hollows Foundation through the Australia NGO Cooperation Programme, in partnership with the Kilifi County Government.

At least 100,000 residents in Kilifi suffer from eye-related diseases, with more than 7,999 blind, including children, according to statistics from Kilifi Department of Medical Services.Cataracts present 39 per cent of the patients who are visually impaired, while glaucoma comes second with 15 per cent.

