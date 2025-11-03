×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena

Tech & Innovation
 By Selina Mutua | 10h ago | 3 min read
 A group of the Kenyan students who participated in the 2025 FIRST Global Robotics Olympiad challenge in Panama City. [Courtesy X]

Team Kenya has made history at the 2025 FIRST Global Robotics Olympiad, finishing in second place overall in a fiercely contested international competition that brought together over 190 countries in Panama City.

The annual event, held this year at the Panama Convention Center from October 29 to November 1, 2025, celebrates the brightest young minds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

For Kenya, this marks its best-ever performance in the global robotics arena creating a remarkable leap that places the country firmly among the world’s leading innovators.

Each year, FIRST Global challenges one team from every nation to design and program robots that tackle pressing global issues, from renewable energy and clean water to sustainable agriculture.

The competition not only tests technical skill but also champions collaboration, creativity, and compassion across cultures.

Team Kenya’s robot wowed judges with its efficiency, innovation, and teamwork, propelling the students through the playoffs and onto the winners’ podium, which was an extraordinary achievement after nine years of consistent participation.

The team’s mentor Kevin Gitau said the moment belongs to every young Kenyan who dreams of building solutions through technology.

“They have shown the world that African innovation can compete and win on the global stage,” he said.

According to Gitau, beyond the accolades, the Kenyan students gained invaluable life skills in problem-solving, teamwork, curiosity, and global networking that will fuel their future as scientists, engineers, and change makers.

The four-day competition themed Eco Equilibrium, with a focus on biodiversity, brought together the next generation of STEM leaders from 191 nations for the most international robotics challenge in the world.

Sponsored by Lam Research, this year’s global challenge tasked participants with navigating their robots through a rich, simulated world to carefully restore habitats, maintain ecological balance, and protect vulnerable species, emphasizing the delicate systems that support our planet and the critical role innovation plays in their survival.

In addition, teams also took part in the Eco Equilibrium – New Technology Experience (NTE), developing projects that use emerging technologies to protect biodiversity and promote sustainable solutions within their own communities.

Panama’s Minister of Tourism, Gloria de León, said, “Having brilliant young minds from more than 190 countries gathered in Panama is a true source of pride. This event goes beyond competition, leaving a legacy that inspires new generations to pursue science and robotics.”

She said Panama stands before the world as a vibrant nation where nature, culture, and technology coexist in harmony, positioning it as a global hub for knowledge, sustainability, and international events.

Her sentiments were echoed by Marvin Castillo, the founder and President of FUNDESTEAM, who said witnessing thousands of young people passionately collaborating on the ‘Eco Equilibrium’ challenge was an inspiration, solidifying Panama as a hub for STEAM education and planting a seed of change and cooperation for the future.

Over 20 awards were presented to teams based on their robot performances, their efforts to promote STEM education, foster international collaboration, and exemplify FIRST Global’s core values.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize
Kenyan enterprise behind solar powered healthcare among finalists in global sustainability prize
Next article
Cloud, AI adoption surge as Africa shifts from tech trials to execution
Cloud, AI adoption surge as Africa shifts from tech trials to execution
.

Similar Articles

Platform aims to pay creators for purpose, not popularity
By Lillian Mutavi 2025-10-08 16:58:00
Platform aims to pay creators for purpose, not popularity
One in five Kenyan youth on Zindi secures a career shift, study finds
By Lillian Mutavi 2025-09-27 06:27:00
One in five Kenyan youth on Zindi secures a career shift, study finds
Zerik Security bets big on Africa's digital future with Nairobi launch
By Benard Orwongo 2025-09-20 09:18:58
Zerik Security bets big on Africa's digital future with Nairobi launch
.

Latest Articles

Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena
Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena
Tech & Innovation
By Selina Mutua
2025-11-03 12:13:46
Step away from the cotton swab: The right way to remove earwax
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-11-03 09:00:00
Clean fuel brings a breath of fresh air to over 6,000 Kirinyaga homes
Health & Science
By Jane Mugambi
2025-11-03 09:00:00
Battling dirty air in Nairobi's slums as toxic air chokes residents
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2025-11-03 08:59:45
.

Recommended Articles

>Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power
By AFP 2025-08-30 08:10:00
Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power
>Kenyan tech group unveils cloud AI lab to boost jobs and innovation
By Teresia Karanja 2025-08-11 15:40:22
Kenyan tech group unveils cloud AI lab to boost jobs and innovation
>Kenya moves closer to crypto law as parliament advances Bill
By Japheth Makau 2025-08-07 16:04:00
Kenya moves closer to crypto law as parliament advances Bill
>Climavox expands strategic communications services across Africa
By Teresia Karanja 2025-07-31 15:28:44
Climavox expands strategic communications services across Africa
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved