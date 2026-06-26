Six months: Why Ebola survivors have to wait before having unprotected intercourse

Uganda's Ministry of Health has issued a fresh advisory to male survivors of Ebola, warning that while they may have recovered from the disease, the virus can remain in semen for at least six months, posing a risk of sexual transmission to partners.
The reminder comes as the country continues to register patients who have successfully recovered from the ongoing Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo virus, even as health authorities intensify efforts to interrupt all remaining chains of transmission.
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