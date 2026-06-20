×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Ebola at the gates: Why Kenya must stay alert and not panic.

Health & Science
 By Eunice Omollo | 1h ago | 3 min read
 70 healthcare workers are part of the over 900 confirmed cases in DRC, and 17 are dead from the infection. [AFP]

As Ebola cases surge in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenyan health authorities and the public are being urged to stay alert without fear, thanks to a crucial distinction in how Ebola virus spreads compared to other infections like COVID-19 and Mpox.

 The World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have emphasized that Ebola patients become infectious only after showing symptoms, unlike COVID-19, which can spread silently. This means symptom-based screening such as temperature checks at border points  remains the most effective way to identify and isolate cases early, a strategy Kenya is advised to adopt rigorously.

 “The key message is that testing travellers who have no symptoms is not scientifically justified for Ebola,” said Dr. Wessam Mankoula, Acting Manager of Incident Management Support at Africa CDC, during the organization's recent weekly press briefing.

 “Ebola is different from COVID. You become infectious only after symptoms develop, and lab tests like PCR often require 24 to 72 hours after symptoms appear to detect the virus. Screening for symptoms at points of entry and exit remains our best tool to prevent cross-border transmission.”

 Currently, the DRC remains the epicenter of the outbreak with 933 confirmed cases and at least 245 deaths, while Uganda has reported 19 cases and 2 deaths linked to cross-border spread. The outbreak poses a real concern for Kenya, given the active movement of people across the region’s porous borders.

 Moreover, health workers are bearing the brunt of the epidemic, with over 70 medical personnel infected and at least 17 fatalities reported in the DRC. This underlines ongoing challenges in infection control efforts within health facilities, particularly in insecure and resource-limited eastern regions.

 Funding constraints continue to stall response efforts. At a recent summit of African heads of state, over US$910 million in funding was pledged to fight the Ebola Bundibugyo virus outbreak, yet less than US$90 million has been disbursed so far. This delay threatens to prolong the outbreak in hard-to-reach areas and undermines Kenya's preparedness, which relies on regional cooperation and shared resources.

 “The pledged funds are critical to bolster surveillance, treatment, and frontline response teams,” Dr. Mankoula explained.

  “Out of the $910 million announced, less than $90 million has been released to partners such as Africa CDC, WHO, and UNICEF or directly to affected countries. We continue to urge donors to fast-track the release to effectively support affected regions.”

 In Kenya, where awareness and health infrastructure have improved since past Ebola scares, the focus remains on enhancing screening at air and land borders, strengthening community awareness for early symptom reporting, and ensuring healthcare worker safety.

 Kenyan citizens, especially those living near porous border areas with Uganda and DRC, are urged to report any unexplained fever, fatigue, or other symptoms resembling Ebola promptly.

 Authorities also remind travellers and transport operators to cooperate with screening efforts and practice good hygiene to mitigate risks.

 While Kenya has yet to record any cases related to this outbreak, learning from regional dynamics and understanding Ebola’s transmission remain key to prevention. As Dr. Mankoula concluded, “Timely symptom screening and isolation are our frontline defense. Neigbhouring countries must remain vigilant, but there is no cause for panic.”

 

 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Ebola at the gates: Why Kenya must stay alert and not panic.
Ebola at the gates: Why Kenya must stay alert and not panic.
Next article
The vaccines and treatments being developed for Ebola outbreak
The vaccines and treatments being developed for Ebola outbreak
.

Similar Articles

Sickle cell patients in Kisumu push for affordable care and inclusion
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-06-18 11:38:00
Sickle cell patients in Kisumu push for affordable care and inclusion
WHO releases first guidelines for treating Ebola and Marburg disease
By Eunice Omollo 2026-06-17 19:56:00
WHO releases first guidelines for treating Ebola and Marburg disease
Leaders call for urgent action to protect oceans against climate change
By Patrick Beja 2026-06-16 15:54:45
Leaders call for urgent action to protect oceans against climate change
.

Latest Articles

Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security
Premium
Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-06-20 07:20:00
The vaccines and treatments being developed for Ebola outbreak
Health & Science
By AFP
2026-06-18 21:01:52
Sickle cell patients in Kisumu push for affordable care and inclusion
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-06-18 11:38:00
WHO releases first guidelines for treating Ebola and Marburg disease
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-06-17 19:56:00
.

Recommended Articles

>SHA hasn't paid healthcare centres Sh5.5b since February, say workers
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-06-16 08:50:00
SHA hasn't paid healthcare centres Sh5.5b since February, say workers
>43 of healthcare workers in Kenya report depression symptoms, New study shows
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-06-15 07:30:00
43 of healthcare workers in Kenya report depression symptoms, New study shows
>How age, expression and sleep combine to shape facial wrinkles over time
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-06-15 06:00:00
How age, expression and sleep combine to shape facial wrinkles over time
>Enlarged tonsils: The silent condition affecting children's breathing
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-06-15 06:00:00
Enlarged tonsils: The silent condition affecting children's breathing
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved