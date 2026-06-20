Ebola at the gates: Why Kenya must stay alert and not panic.

70 healthcare workers are part of the over 900 confirmed cases in DRC, and 17 are dead from the infection. [AFP]

As Ebola cases surge in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenyan health authorities and the public are being urged to stay alert without fear, thanks to a crucial distinction in how Ebola virus spreads compared to other infections like COVID-19 and Mpox.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have emphasized that Ebola patients become infectious only after showing symptoms, unlike COVID-19, which can spread silently. This means symptom-based screening such as temperature checks at border points remains the most effective way to identify and isolate cases early, a strategy Kenya is advised to adopt rigorously.

“The key message is that testing travellers who have no symptoms is not scientifically justified for Ebola,” said Dr. Wessam Mankoula, Acting Manager of Incident Management Support at Africa CDC, during the organization's recent weekly press briefing.

“Ebola is different from COVID. You become infectious only after symptoms develop, and lab tests like PCR often require 24 to 72 hours after symptoms appear to detect the virus. Screening for symptoms at points of entry and exit remains our best tool to prevent cross-border transmission.”

Currently, the DRC remains the epicenter of the outbreak with 933 confirmed cases and at least 245 deaths, while Uganda has reported 19 cases and 2 deaths linked to cross-border spread. The outbreak poses a real concern for Kenya, given the active movement of people across the region’s porous borders.

Moreover, health workers are bearing the brunt of the epidemic, with over 70 medical personnel infected and at least 17 fatalities reported in the DRC. This underlines ongoing challenges in infection control efforts within health facilities, particularly in insecure and resource-limited eastern regions.

Funding constraints continue to stall response efforts. At a recent summit of African heads of state, over US$910 million in funding was pledged to fight the Ebola Bundibugyo virus outbreak, yet less than US$90 million has been disbursed so far. This delay threatens to prolong the outbreak in hard-to-reach areas and undermines Kenya's preparedness, which relies on regional cooperation and shared resources.

“The pledged funds are critical to bolster surveillance, treatment, and frontline response teams,” Dr. Mankoula explained.

“Out of the $910 million announced, less than $90 million has been released to partners such as Africa CDC, WHO, and UNICEF or directly to affected countries. We continue to urge donors to fast-track the release to effectively support affected regions.”

In Kenya, where awareness and health infrastructure have improved since past Ebola scares, the focus remains on enhancing screening at air and land borders, strengthening community awareness for early symptom reporting, and ensuring healthcare worker safety.

Kenyan citizens, especially those living near porous border areas with Uganda and DRC, are urged to report any unexplained fever, fatigue, or other symptoms resembling Ebola promptly.

Authorities also remind travellers and transport operators to cooperate with screening efforts and practice good hygiene to mitigate risks.

While Kenya has yet to record any cases related to this outbreak, learning from regional dynamics and understanding Ebola’s transmission remain key to prevention. As Dr. Mankoula concluded, “Timely symptom screening and isolation are our frontline defense. Neigbhouring countries must remain vigilant, but there is no cause for panic.”