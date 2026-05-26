Obstetric fistula exposes gaps in Kenya's maternal healthcare system

Obstetric fistula continues to expose deep gaps in Kenya’s maternal healthcare system, with thousands of women still developing the preventable childbirth injury due to delayed or inaccessible emergency obstetric care.
Despite advances in maternal healthcare, the condition remains a silent crisis, particularly in rural and underserved areas where access to health facilities, skilled birth attendants and timely referral systems remains limited.
Facts First
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