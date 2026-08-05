When Africa leads the Science, Africa must share the cure

KEMRI lab scientist Dr Edith Koskei displays coronavirus samples obtained from the public in Nairobi on March 24, 2020. [File, Standard]

For too long, medical research in Africa was described in the passive voice. Trials were "hosted" here. Samples were "collected" here. The discoveries, somehow, were credited elsewhere. That is changing, and fast. Across the continent, African scientists are no longer merely participating in global health research; they are designing it, leading it and interpreting it.

This is not a matter of pride alone; it is one of survival. When Africa invests in its own research capacity, it strengthens health security, creates skilled jobs, and ensures that lifesaving vaccines are built for African realities from the start. The conviction behind it is simple: the science that ends our deadliest diseases must be led by the people who live closest to them.

The evidence is already here. African research centres have contributed the samples, data and leadership that reshaped global understanding of HIV transmission, broadly neutralizing antibodies and vaccine design. This was not a supporting role. It was science conceived and conducted in African populations, for the diseases that burden the continent most.

That foundation is now bearing fruit across new frontiers. In tuberculosis — still one of Africa's deadliest infections — sites in South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania are running late-stage trials of the MTBVAC vaccine in adults and adolescents. In West Africa, institutions are evaluating a vaccine against Lassa fever, an illness the world too often ignores precisely because it is African and defining what trial readiness means in endemic settings.

None of this happens by accident; it happens through partnership built on shared priorities and trust. The ADVANCE programme connected clinical research centres across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia and South Africa into a single regional platform, a model now extended to TB readiness and Lassa fever preparedness, so the region can move faster, learn together and respond to outbreaks before they spread.

The deeper investment is in people. This work has built a pipeline of African scientists, clinicians, laboratory specialists, data managers and research leaders, through doctoral and postdoctoral training, leadership development and hands-on work with advanced laboratory platforms now being turned toward TB and emerging infections.

But building talent is only half the battle; keeping it is the other. Too many brilliant African scientists have been lost abroad, not for lack of ability but for lack of opportunity. They stay where they can lead meaningful work, run modern laboratories, win grants and build a career at home. That is why capacity building cannot stop at short courses. It must strengthen institutions, fund African-led research agendas, and build centres of excellence in Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Lusaka where a young scientist can imagine a whole career solving the continent's most urgent health challenges.

Africa's strengths are real: experienced trial sites, trusted community engagement, high-quality laboratories and a growing cadre of African principal investigators. The gaps are just as real, advanced immunology laboratories, data science, regulatory science, manufacturing systems and, above all, sustainable financing. The next frontier is to connect research, regulation and manufacturing, so Africa is not only testing products but helping to discover, approve, make and deliver them.

Yet all of it rests on something that cannot be bought: trust. Research is not something done for communities; it must be done with them. Volunteers deserve to know why a study matters, what it involves, what protections exist, and that taking part is always voluntary. Community engagement is not an add-on; it is a scientific and ethical requirement.

That is why equity must be designed from the beginning, not negotiated at the end: choosing products that match African health priorities, involving African regulators early, planning for affordable access, and strengthening regional manufacturing so the countries that host research help shape approval, procurement and delivery.

The goal is simple but ambitious. If African communities contribute to the science their time, their trust, their participation then African patients and communities must share fully and fairly in what it delivers, at the same time and at a fair price as everywhere else. Africa is doing science. Africa must also share in the health benefits and cure.

- Dr Kundai Chinyenze is the Strategic Partnerships and Regional Director, Africa-International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI)