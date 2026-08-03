Wambua's fight with brain tumour, blurry vision and Sh2.5M bill

Some severe headaches lead to loss or poor vision. [Getty Images]

In March 2024, Paul Wambua’s life took a tragic turn. His normal routine, which involved manning his Jua Kali stall, was quickly swept away by a severe headache. He remembers that at first, he started losing his vision and assumed it was normal. However, the blurry vision accompanied by severe headaches persisted. Wambua, 61, went to the hospital for the first time in weeks, since he first felt blurry vision.

This visit would, however, become just one of many to come. “I went to the hospital to be treated; after a week I had to go back to the hospital. I feared my eyes would be damaged”. At this point, Wambua had made more than six hospital visits: “I was in a lot of pain, I couldn’t even sleep”.

He says, “I stayed on the couch throughout the night; my head was in a lot of pain, and I couldn’t see anything”. The pain forced Wambua to stay at home. This predicament would mean Wambua could not continue with his daily Jua Kali hustle to support his family.