Striking nurses defy court order

Uasin Gishu County nurses strike over delayed payments and unfulfilled Collective Bargaining Agreement [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard]

The nationwide nurses’ strike entered a fresh standoff on Wednesday after nurses maintained their industrial action despite a court order directing them to return to work.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Monday ordered the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) to direct its members employed by Mombasa County and the other 46 county governments to resume duty immediately.

Justice Monica Mbaru issued the interim orders after Mombasa County moved to court challenging the strike, warning that continued disruption of health services could lead to further suffering and possible loss of life.