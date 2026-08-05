×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Striking nurses defy court order

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 1h ago | 4 min read
 Uasin Gishu County nurses strike over delayed payments and unfulfilled Collective Bargaining Agreement  [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard]

The nationwide nurses’ strike entered a fresh standoff on Wednesday after nurses maintained their industrial action despite a court order directing them to return to work.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Monday ordered the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) to direct its members employed by Mombasa County and the other 46 county governments to resume duty immediately.

Justice Monica Mbaru issued the interim orders after Mombasa County moved to court challenging the strike, warning that continued disruption of health services could lead to further suffering and possible loss of life.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Striking nurses defy court order
Striking nurses defy court order
Next article
WHO chief in DR Congo for talks on Ebola reponse
WHO chief in DR Congo for talks on Ebola reponse
.

Similar Articles

Tharaka Nithi nurses to resume work on Thursday after court order
By Phares Mutembei 2026-08-05 17:56:09
Tharaka Nithi nurses to resume work on Thursday after court order
High Court orders striking nurses back to work
By Joackim Bwana 2026-08-05 17:06:26
High Court orders striking nurses back to work
Why school food poisoning outbreaks keep happening in Kenya
By Eunice Omollo 2026-08-05 12:40:00
Why school food poisoning outbreaks keep happening in Kenya
.

Latest Articles

Striking nurses defy court order
Premium
Striking nurses defy court order
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
2026-08-05 22:46:30
WHO chief in DR Congo for talks on Ebola reponse
Health & Science
By AFP
2026-08-05 18:35:27
Tharaka Nithi nurses to resume work on Thursday after court order
Health & Science
By Phares Mutembei
2026-08-05 17:56:09
When Africa leads the Science, Africa must share the cure
Health Opinion
By Kundai Chinyenze
2026-08-05 17:42:34
.

Recommended Articles

>Government defends Taifa Care digital fee amid claims row
By Eunice Omollo 2026-08-05 06:00:00
Government defends Taifa Care digital fee amid claims row
>Donor cuts hit family planning as contraceptives shortage bites
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-05 00:00:00
Donor cuts hit family planning as contraceptives shortage bites
>Gynecologists have raised alarm over nurses strike as maternal care suffers
By Ronald Kipruto 2026-08-04 22:34:02
Gynecologists have raised alarm over nurses strike as maternal care suffers
>SHA warns hospitals against denying patients emergency care
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-08-03 16:31:27
SHA warns hospitals against denying patients emergency care
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved