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Why dating, motherhood remain lonely battles for women with sickle cell

Reproductive Health
 By Maryann Muganda | 53m ago | 8 min read

For years, discussions on sickle cell disease have centred on pain, blood transfusions and survival. But a bigger crisis is how women living with the condition face realities of dating, contraception, menstruation and motherhood.

Dressed in a flowery dress with red lipstick, 33-year-old Michelle Omulo sits under a tent at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Nairobi. She is attending the inaugural International Sickle Cell Symposium alongside researchers, healthcare professionals, and fellow advocates.

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