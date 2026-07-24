Why dating, motherhood remain lonely battles for women with sickle cell

For years, discussions on sickle cell disease have centred on pain, blood transfusions and survival. But a bigger crisis is how women living with the condition face realities of dating, contraception, menstruation and motherhood.
Dressed in a flowery dress with red lipstick, 33-year-old Michelle Omulo sits under a tent at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Nairobi. She is attending the inaugural International Sickle Cell Symposium alongside researchers, healthcare professionals, and fellow advocates.
Facts First
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