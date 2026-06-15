I feared losing my baby: Regina's journey through epileptic pregnancy

Since epilepsy is a chronic condition, counselling is extremely important.[Courtesy]

Motherhood comes with its fair share of challenges, but 27-year-old Regina David felt she had received more than her share when she could not hold or bathe her baby because of the frequent jerks and convulsions caused by epilepsy.

“When she was two months old, I dropped her because of the jerks. I was so confused and shocked that I ended up having a convulsion myself,” she recalls.

That incident made Regina extra cautious. She only breastfed and held her baby while seated. “I feel like I did not raise my child during the first three months. There was always someone there taking care of the baby. Because I needed close monitoring, I was escorted to the clinics.”