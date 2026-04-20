Homa Bay, Garisa, Kwale and Mandera counties worst to be a new mother

Ending preventable newborn deaths and stillbirths.[ Courtesy, UNICEF]

Recent data from the Ministry of Health shows that 26 counties have been flagged for high maternal mortality rates, far exceeding the national average of 355 deaths per 100,000 live births.

The ministry’s data identifies Garissa, Homa Bay, Kwale and Mandera as the worst-affected counties.

Homa Bay has long been regarded as having one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, with estimates often cited at around 516 deaths per 100,000 live births.