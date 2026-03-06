Experts call for a lasting solution to endless cycle of hunger up north

Learners at Ng'ilikia ECD, in class. Most learners do not concentrate during lessons because of hunger that has struck Turkana County[Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

“I have no food. The drought is killing us,” laments frail Lobongia Ngimusung.

Ngimusung, from Lomwamosing village in Turkana East, has lost his entire livestock to the drought. The elderly man now depends on well-wishers for survival.

Worse still, he is alone. His family migrated in search of water and wild fruits, leaving him behind because he is too weak to travel.