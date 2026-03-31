KCA bets on innovation to bridge Kenya's mental health gap

KCA University is turning to innovation to confront the growing mental health crisis, one of Kenya's most entrenched public health challenges.
The Nairobi-based institution has launched iMental, a mobile mental-wellness platform designed to connect users directly with qualified therapists, and partnered with LVCT Health Kenya to combine research and frontline expertise.
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