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KCA bets on innovation to bridge Kenya's mental health gap

Mental Health
 By Juliet Omelo | 5h ago | 2 min read

KCA University is turning to innovation to confront the growing mental health crisis, one of Kenya's most entrenched public health challenges.

 The Nairobi-based institution has launched iMental, a mobile mental-wellness platform designed to connect users directly with qualified therapists, and partnered with LVCT Health Kenya to combine research and frontline expertise. 

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