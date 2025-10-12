Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest

Pupils plant fruit trees on the slopes of Mt Elgon, on October 10, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

As Kenya marked Mazingira Day celebrations on October 10, 2025, a major reforestation effort took root on the slopes of Mt Elgon, with an ambitious tree-planting campaign in Kiptogot Forest, Bungoma County.

The initiative by Britam Foundation and the Jumbo Charge Trust targeted to plant 200,000 trees last week alone, and forms part of a five-year plan to restore 444 hectares of degraded forest and strengthen one of Kenya’s key ecosystems.

It also contributes to Britam's broader national goal of planting 60 million trees over the next five years, in support of the government’s 15 billion tree target by 2032.

Mount Elgon, a transboundary forest shared by Kenya and Uganda, is among the country’s five critical water towers.

It feeds rivers that serve thousands of households and farms across western Kenya, but years of deforestation, illegal logging, and encroachment have severely depleted its cover.

“The partnership is about long-term impact. We have a clear monitoring and evaluation plan to ensure the trees we plant today grow into a thriving forest. We want to come back here in ten years to celebrate that success,” said Britam Group CEO Ambrose Tabani.

The campaign represents a broader shift in corporate environmental responsibility, from short-term symbolic efforts to sustained conservation work involving communities at the grassroots.

Britam Foundation and Jumbo Charge are working closely with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Community Forest Associations (CFAs) to ensure the restoration project achieves both ecological and social impact.

Britam CEO Ambrose Tabani during tree planting in Kiptogot forest, Mt Elgon, on October 10, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Through KFS’s co-management model, local residents are involved in nurturing seedlings, monitoring forest growth, and earning income through sustainable forest-based activities.

Marvin Mbidja, forestation manager at Kiptogot Forest Station emphasized the impact of the exercise saying that the Mt Elgon reserve, covering about 10,000 hectares, including 6,000 hectares of natural forest, is under immense strain.

“This is a critical water tower, but it’s facing tremendous pressure from human activity. Projects like this one are key to protecting the springs and rivers that sustain lives downstream,” he said.

The initiative also extends to nearby schools and communities.

At Lutaso Primary School, Britam staff, pupils, and parents planted fruit trees such as mangoes and avocados, part of efforts to promote food security while cultivating a conservation culture among young people.

Jumbo Charge Trust Charles Mlupi addresses the Press during tree planting in Kiptogot forest, Mt Elgon, on October 10, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“Involving children means raising future custodians of the environment,” Tabani said. “They’ll understand conservation early and inspire their communities to protect these forests.”

For the Jumbo Charge Trust, the drive builds on years of community-focused conservation through sports.

The group is best known for organising annual motor and cycling events that fundraise for reforestation efforts in forest ecosystems across Kenya.

“We use sporting events to unite people behind the cause of forest protection,” said Jumbo Charge chairman Charles Mlupi. “Our members come from across the country, and through these activities, we raise awareness and resources for restoration.”

As the short rains begin, organizers are determined to ensure that every seedling planted takes root. Regular follow-ups with CFAs and schools will form part of the sustainability plan, ensuring long-term survival of the young trees.

Beyond restoring forest cover, the project aims to improve soil fertility, protect water sources, and boost local livelihoods through tree nurseries and forest-based enterprises.

Environmental experts view the Mt Elgon reforestation effort as an important model for community-led conservation and public-private collaboration.

With Kenya losing nearly 5,000 hectares of forest annually to encroachment and logging, such initiatives are seen as vital in reversing the damage and safeguarding future water security.

For the local communities of Kiptogot and beyond, the seedlings planted this week symbolize more than just trees, they represent the promise of renewal, resilience, and a greener future for the Mt Elgon ecosystem.