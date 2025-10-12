×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 4h ago | 3 min read
 

Pupils plant fruit trees on the slopes of Mt Elgon, on October 10, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

As Kenya marked Mazingira Day celebrations on October 10, 2025, a major reforestation effort took root on the slopes of Mt Elgon, with an ambitious tree-planting campaign in Kiptogot Forest, Bungoma County.

The initiative by Britam Foundation and the Jumbo Charge Trust targeted to plant 200,000 trees last week alone, and forms part of a five-year plan to restore 444 hectares of degraded forest and strengthen one of Kenya’s key ecosystems.

It also contributes to Britam's broader national goal of planting 60 million trees over the next five years, in support of the government’s 15 billion tree target by 2032.

Mount Elgon, a transboundary forest shared by Kenya and Uganda, is among the country’s five critical water towers.

It feeds rivers that serve thousands of households and farms across western Kenya, but years of deforestation, illegal logging, and encroachment have severely depleted its cover.

“The partnership is about long-term impact. We have a clear monitoring and evaluation plan to ensure the trees we plant today grow into a thriving forest. We want to come back here in ten years to celebrate that success,” said Britam Group CEO Ambrose Tabani.

The campaign represents a broader shift in corporate environmental responsibility, from short-term symbolic efforts to sustained conservation work involving communities at the grassroots.

Britam Foundation and Jumbo Charge are working closely with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Community Forest Associations (CFAs) to ensure the restoration project achieves both ecological and social impact.

 

Britam CEO Ambrose Tabani during tree planting in Kiptogot forest, Mt Elgon, on October 10, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Through KFS’s co-management model, local residents are involved in nurturing seedlings, monitoring forest growth, and earning income through sustainable forest-based activities.

Marvin Mbidja, forestation manager at Kiptogot Forest Station emphasized the impact of the exercise saying that the Mt Elgon reserve, covering about 10,000 hectares, including 6,000 hectares of natural forest, is under immense strain.

“This is a critical water tower, but it’s facing tremendous pressure from human activity. Projects like this one are key to protecting the springs and rivers that sustain lives downstream,” he said.

The initiative also extends to nearby schools and communities.

At Lutaso Primary School, Britam staff, pupils, and parents planted fruit trees such as mangoes and avocados, part of efforts to promote food security while cultivating a conservation culture among young people.

 Jumbo Charge Trust  Charles Mlupi addresses the Press during tree planting in Kiptogot forest, Mt Elgon, on October 10, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“Involving children means raising future custodians of the environment,” Tabani said. “They’ll understand conservation early and inspire their communities to protect these forests.”

For the Jumbo Charge Trust, the drive builds on years of community-focused conservation through sports.

The group is best known for organising annual motor and cycling events that fundraise for reforestation efforts in forest ecosystems across Kenya.

“We use sporting events to unite people behind the cause of forest protection,” said Jumbo Charge chairman Charles Mlupi. “Our members come from across the country, and through these activities, we raise awareness and resources for restoration.”

As the short rains begin, organizers are determined to ensure that every seedling planted takes root. Regular follow-ups with CFAs and schools will form part of the sustainability plan, ensuring long-term survival of the young trees.

Beyond restoring forest cover, the project aims to improve soil fertility, protect water sources, and boost local livelihoods through tree nurseries and forest-based enterprises.

Environmental experts view the Mt Elgon reforestation effort as an important model for community-led conservation and public-private collaboration.

With Kenya losing nearly 5,000 hectares of forest annually to encroachment and logging, such initiatives are seen as vital in reversing the damage and safeguarding future water security.

For the local communities of Kiptogot and beyond, the seedlings planted this week symbolize more than just trees, they represent the promise of renewal, resilience, and a greener future for the Mt Elgon ecosystem. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
Next article
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
.

Similar Articles

How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour
By Joackim Bwana 2025-10-12 14:00:00
How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour
Adenoids: Hidden culprit behind recurrent coughs, loud snoring
By Olivia Odhiambo 2025-10-12 12:07:06
Adenoids: Hidden culprit behind recurrent coughs, loud snoring
Experts blame policy failures as Kenya's maternal deaths rise
By Ndung’u Gachane 2025-10-12 09:25:00
Experts blame policy failures as Kenya's maternal deaths rise
.

Latest Articles

Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-12 18:27:19
Mental Health Day lays bare Kenya's broken care system
Health Opinion
By Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2025-10-12 14:23:47
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-12 14:15:00
Premium
Why red meat is not that bad after all
Family & Wellness
By Ayoki Onyango
2025-10-12 14:13:20
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya's climate promise faces big test as 71m tree campaign begins
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2025-10-10 06:30:00
Kenya's climate promise faces big test as 71m tree campaign begins
>How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
By Fred Kibor 2025-10-10 06:00:00
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
>Experts warn of rising preventable blindness in Kenya
By Benard Orwongo 2025-10-09 15:16:20
Experts warn of rising preventable blindness in Kenya
>Animal welfare group expands efforts to control rabies with new Watamu branch
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-09 13:41:00
Animal welfare group expands efforts to control rabies with new Watamu branch
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved