How AI could change the way Kenyans access health insurance

Artificial intelligence in healthcare. [Courtesy]

Artificial Intelligence is moving beyond the world of technology and into one of Kenya’s most important healthcare conversations: how patients access, understand and pay for medical care.

For health insurers, AI is increasingly being viewed as a tool that could simplify complicated insurance products, speed up claims processing and help patients make better decisions about where to seek treatment.

At AAR Insurance Kenya, the technology is already being integrated into several areas of the business, including medical claims, customer support and healthcare services.