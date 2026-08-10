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When cancer screening comes to the doorstep: Kisumu's new battle to prevent avoidable deaths

Health & Science
 By Rodgers Otiso | 2d ago | 6 min read
 Kisumu has launched a mobile cancer screening clinic to bring early detection and prevention services closer to communities across the Lake Region.[Courtesy]

For many women living in villages across Kisumu and the wider Lake Region, cancer has often remained a silent threat- one discovered only when symptoms become severe, and treatment options become limited.

The distance to health facilities, the cost of travelling for medical services and fear surrounding cancer screening have continued to push many patients into late diagnosis, leaving families to bear the emotional and financial burden of a disease that health experts say can be prevented or successfully treated when detected early.

But a new initiative launched in Kisumu is seeking to change this reality by taking cancer prevention services closer to communities.

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