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When teens shut the door: Why adolescents retreat into their rooms during school holidays

Mental Health
 By Omelo Juliet | 7h ago | 6 min read
 Stock Image 

By the time school holidays arrive, many parents expect relief, a break from early mornings, homework battles and exam anxiety. Instead, what often unfolds behind bedroom doors is something quieter, more unsettling. Teenagers retreat. They sleep longer, speak less, and withdraw into screens, music or silence.

 Bedrooms transform into  behind bedroom doors phones and gaming consoles glow for hours, and daily routines bend around the rhythms of teens.

 Parents often perceive this as withdrawal, while teenagers see it as freedom, a rare opportunity to reset after months of school pressures, deadlines, and structured schedules.

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