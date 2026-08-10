Study finds rise in mental health conditions among pregnant adolescents.

Poverty, Social stigma, isolation, and lack of systemic support are driving more pregnant adolescent girls in Kenya and Mozambique to mental health conditions, a new study finds.

The study done by the Aga Khan University, a center of excellence in women and child health in East Africa, revealed that adolescent girls have increased vulnerability to mental health conditions, with an estimated prevalence of 55.8 percent during the perinatal period, compared to 28.4 percent among the general population.

The study conducted in Kenya and Mozambique involved 159 participants, including adolescent girls aged 15 to 19, young women who had experienced pregnancy during adolescence, partners, family members, health workers and community influencers.