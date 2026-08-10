Working mothers are finding innovative ways to breastfeed and bond with their babies

Innovative breastfeeding spaces in Kenya are helping working mothers,extended breastfeeding despite economic and workplace challenges.[Courtesy]

Hard economic times forced Tabitha Akinyi Onyango into casual work in Nyando’s rice fields to fend for her family shortly after giving birth to her fifth child.

But the mother of five was determined not to let financial constrain force her into introducing her daughter to complementary foods too early.

The only casual jobs available on rice farms included planting rice, weeding and harvesting, fetching between Sh300 and Sh400 each day, depending on the amount of work available.